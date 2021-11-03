A Frederick man will spend 10 years behind bars after pleading guilty to first degree assault and possession of a shotgun by a disqualified person, according to the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Nicholas David Anderson, 34, was sentenced to 25 years with all but 10 years active time suspended following an incident in July 2020.
On July 30 of last year, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 8700 block of Yellow Springs Road for a reported fight in progress. Authorities arrived to find the defendant and another man fighting on the front porch.
Inside the home, meanwhile, Anderson’s wife was suffering head trauma after being struck in the head with the butt of a shotgun following an argument, the State’s Attorney’s Office said in a news release Wednesday. Anderson was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior felony conviction.
According to the state’s attorney’s release, the victim addressed Frederick County Circuit Court, saying: “You deserve someone that’s going to protect you, emotionally and physically protect you. Someone you can trust. Not someone you need protection from.”
Anderson will serve five years of supervised probation upon his release.
