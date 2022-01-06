Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead in the Mount Pleasant area Thursday morning.
Preliminary investigation reportedly found a Kia Soul westbound on Md. 26 crashed into the rear of a pickup truck/trailer combination just west of Old Annapolis Road, MSP said in a series of tweets. Frederick Barrack troopers responded at about 10:15 a.m.
The driver of the Kia, Erika Michelle Torrey, 35, was declared dead on the scene, MSP said in a news release. No other injuries were reported.
Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.
Traffic was detoured onto Old Liberty Road during the investigation, police said, and Md. 26 reopened around 1 p.m.
