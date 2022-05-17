Tractor trailer strikes bridge
A tractor-trailer struck a railroad bridge in the Monrovia area on Tuesday, then kept going, according to a police official.
The vehicle traveled under the bridge and hit it at about 5:30 a.m. in the area of Ed McClain Road and Md. 75, according to Maryland State Police Cpl. Sean Slattery.
No charges were filed and the investigation is ongoing, Slattery said Tuesday afternoon. It is unknown if the driver was injured.
An inspector came to evaluate the bridge, Slattery said, but he did not know the results of the inspection.
The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services was at the scene for about 45 minutes, spokeswoman Sarah Campbell wrote in an email.
Bridge worker hit by truck
A person working on a bridge in the Jefferson area was hit by a pickup truck Tuesday morning, according to a fire department official.
The crash occurred in a work zone on U.S. 340 over Catoctin Creek, according to Slattery and Campbell.
The person's injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to Campbell.
Slattery described the incident as "very minor" and said Tuesday afternoon that there were no criminal charges.
From what I’m hearing on social media, it’s sounding like the truck was coming from the south (headed north).
The signs that you see when you come north from 270, are signs mentioning width or length, but not height. The height signs do not appear until about a mile or so from the bridge. And at this point.......there is no turn around for a tractor trailer.
This will continue as long as the deficient signage continues!
Hop in, I’ll show you....
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=L71NgmfaeoA
