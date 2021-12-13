The man prosecutors say fatally shot a 19-year-old Frederick man in the head last year entered a plea in Circuit Court Monday and could spend the next 40 years in prison.
Daniel A. Flythe, 27, of Silver Spring, entered an Alford plea — in which a defendant does not admit guilt but concedes that the prosecution has enough evidence to get a conviction — to one count of first-degree murder of Jaemari A. Anderson. Judge Theresa M. Adams accepted his plea while Anderson’s parents Lucille and James Anderson looked on from their seats in the courtroom late Monday afternoon.
Flythe’s sentencing is set for Jan. 10, the day that would have marked the start of his jury trial. Assistant State’s Attorney Jason Shoemaker indicated the state would recommend a life sentence with all but 40 years suspended. The remaining charges will be abandoned.
“He has remorse for the whole situation,” Flythe’s defense attorney Mauricio Barreiro said after the hearing.
Shoemaker, in his address to the court, said the state would have proven that Flythe shot Anderson on Sept. 6, 2020, near the walking path by the Waterview Court residence of Jordan B. Hooks. The shooting took place after an argument escalated among a group of friends and acquaintances in the Hooks household, according to previous testimony. Shoemaker said Hooks, who awaits sentencing after a jury found him guilty of involuntary manslaughter, was preparing to fight Anderson when Flythe fired the gun.
In the case of Hooks, the Anderson family endured a nearly four-week trial that started Oct. 25.
Also charged was Brian B. Henry of Clarksburg, who through an agreement pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to murder. In the Hooks trial, Henry testified he saw Flythe shoot Anderson.
Barreiro said outside the courtroom Flythe made his final choice to plead Monday, but had been working toward a decision over the past two weeks. Barreiro said Flythe considered the possibility that he could face a life sentence without parole, plus additional time, if a jury found him guilty.
Flythe “barely knew” Anderson and had no “animus” toward him, according to Barreiro.
State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said the state was planning to go to trial when the defense recently approached them with a potential resolution in the form of an Alford plea. Smith said they reached out to the Anderson family to get their input.
“With their blessing, we did the plea,” Smith said.
Lucille Anderson said in a message to the News-Post Monday, “We don’t want this to happen to anyone else,” and she hopes her son “Mari” can rest in peace after the sentencing.
“We’re just happy to be able to see the family get this behind them,” Smith said, though he acknowledged, “Nothing this court can ever do will bring back their son.”
Adams ordered Flythe continue to be held without bail.
