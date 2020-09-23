Frederick police have charged two men with assault in the stabbing of a third man along South Jefferson Street Sunday night, and are seeking the public's help in locating the suspects.
Rickey Jamal Wooten, 27, and Jajuan Michael Anderson, 19, both of Frederick, have been charged through a district court commissioner with first- and second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Officers were called to South Jefferson Street and Columbus Avenue at 11:39 p.m. for a disturbance, and found an adult man with a stab wound to his back, according to a Frederick Police Department release.
The man was flown to a trauma center, but is expected to survive.
Police have not arrested either man at this time, and are trying to locate them, said Lt. Kirk Henneberry of the Frederick Police Department.
Investigators believe the two men and the victim knew each other and had some sort of altercation ahead of the stabbing, he said.
Anyone with information about the incident or Wooten or Anderson's whereabouts can contact the Frederick Police Department's 24-hour line at 301-600-2102 or the primary investigator at 240-549-4450. Anonymous callers can contact police by phone at 301-600-8477, by text message at 240-674-8477, by email at fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.
People can also submit anonymous tips through Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, and may receive a cash reward for tips that lead to an arrest or criminal charges.
(5) comments
Does Jajuan realize there’s a sea urchin sitting on his head?
Bang up job of the parents in raising their children or is it the fault of the FCPS system since it seems more and more parents are hands off in raising their children.
Of course the Libby's will blame FCPS, they have zero clue of responsibility and accountability.
I'm very liberal and place the blame squarely on the shoulders of these two guys. Stereotyping is never useful in a discussion.
Pretty dumb comment. Why blame anyone other than the actual suspects? If you have a heart attack I guess you’re going to blame you parents for not mentoring you to eat healthy?
