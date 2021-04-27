A Frederick man accused of murdering his father is in custody after the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office found the father dead in a bedroom in the Farmbrook community of Frederick Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies responded to a welfare check at about 4:15 p.m. in the 7000 block of Hames Court, according to a news release. Upon arrival, police say they found Terry Lynn Shifflett, 66, dead on scene.
Shifflett’s son, Sean Christopher Shifflett, 33, met deputies outside when they arrived and allegedly admitted a physical altercation occurred between him and his father, the release states. Police did not release details about how the elder Shifflett was allegedly killed.
Deputies detained Sean Shifflett and took him to the Frederick County Law Enforcement Center for questioning, then to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.
Shifflett has been charged with first-degree murder and has a bail review scheduled for later today. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information regarding the ongoing investigation is asked to contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 21-038168.
Wonder why the FNP felt the need to include the last paragraph about a discharge a month ago in the area? Do they feel its related? If not it certainly isnt appropriate for them to speculate or include that here and potentially create undue terror amongst the community. This to me sounds like an isolated event where the only person threated unfortunately perished.
So glad we have so many guns around. Maybe the cops can swing by in their armored vehicle toys.
There will always be many guns around...........better for good guys to have them since the bad guys/govt always will. That is the whole point of the 2A
Yep...I'd rather be armed via 2A than dead from not having something available when needed.
As nuts as that guy looks, I am sure he would have found another way. Pops with a gun could have stopped him perhaps too.
Farmbrook used to be a nice quiet community. Even an executive of a well known frederick county institution lived there.
Who was that, Pb?
We don’t know what this was. Don’t denigrate neighborhoods.
Don't worry about denigrating neighborhoods. If that happens, they'll just change the name - like they did with Sagner a few years ago. That was about the same time that the school board dubbed those double-wides behind schools "Learning Cottages" (sarcasm alert)
[thumbup]
Vermont Ave must have been named to honor Senator Sanders.
So true! It is a fine neighborhood!
Richard Eugene Cartnail Jr. and Caliyah Dawn-Ann Lobaugh, both of Frederick, were initially charged with one count each of first-degree murder after county sheriff’s deputies linked them to the shooting death of Tykerria Katherine Dawson. Dawson, whose body was found by a passerby off a wooded footpath in the Farmbrook neighborhood.
