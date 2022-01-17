Update: Jan. 18, 1:05 p.m.
Gyu-Won Azariah Park has been located safe, according to the sheriff's office.
________
Original story: Jan. 17
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man last seen Friday.
Gyu-Won Azariah Park, 18, is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at 4 p.m. Jan. 14 wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers and black glasses, according to police. Park has a scar on top of his head and is missing some teeth.
Police said Park was last seen near the 6200 block of Nightfire Terrace in New Market on Jan. 14 at 4 p.m.
FCSO said on Facebook it has been in constant communication with the family and would notify the public if a community search will take place.
Anyone who has seen Park or has information about him is asked to call 301-600-1046 and reference Case No. 22-004977.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.