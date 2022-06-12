Police identified the man accused of stealing a Pennsylvania state trooper's vehicle and a motorcycle on Monday.
Robert Slusser Jr., 34, has been charged with multiple crimes ranging from assault to theft in both Maryland and Pennsylvania, according to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
According to the release, Slusser — who is from Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania — allegedly stole a state trooper's vehicle Sunday afternoon and drove it into Emmitsburg along U.S. 15.
The stolen vehicle was later found on Depaul Street, north of Mount St. Mary's University.
Later, Slusser allegedly stole a motorcycle, which he then crashed on North Seton Avenue, the release said.
Slusser was taken to Meritus Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening, the release said.
He was struck by a vehicle, Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Sarah Campbell said, and was in the custody of the Maryland State Police on Sunday evening.
Pennsylvania State Police had pursued Slusser before he abandoned the police car and allegedly stole the motorcycle, Campbell said. He was not being actively pursued at the time of the crash, she added.
At the time of the incident, Slusser had three open warrants in Pennsylvania, the release said.
(4) comments
Mr policeman is in Trouble. He left the key in ignition .
That steering wheel doesn’t unlock that easily without a key.
Contrary to almost every cop show on TV, stealing a car is more involved than yanking a couple wires out from under the dash and touching them together.
Did the PA trooper leave the keys in his cruiser?
Were the keys in the bike?
How in the world did the perp steal a police cruiser? How did he then crash it and steal a nearby motorcycle, with the keys in it?
A male what? If you're referencing a human being, it's a man.
If you're referencing a biological specimen, it's a male.
