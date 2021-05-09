A northern Virginia man is dead after a two-vehicle crash along Route 15 near Point of Rocks Sunday, according to Maryland State Police.
Authorities responded to reports of a crash on mile marker 1 on Route 15 around 3:30 p.m.
Preliminary investigation found a Nissan Altima was traveling southbound when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck a Toyota Camry head on, according to a MSP news release.
Only the driver occupied the Nissan, while four people were inside the Toyota.
The driver of the Toyota, Agustin Arellano-Ayon, 42, of Chantilly, Virginia, was pronounced dead on scene, authorities said. Two other occupants were flown to Baltimore Shock Trauma, while the final passenger was transported by ground to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown.
None of the passengers’ injuries were believed to be life-threatening as of Sunday night, according to Master Trooper Jeremy Hite. Hite is with the commercial vehicle enforcement/crash team of the state police. The passengers are residents of Chantilly, Virginia. They include a 17-year-old girl, 28-year-old man and 45-year-old woman.
The driver of the Nissan — Manassas, Virginia resident Dwyane Teal, 49 — was seriously injured and received treatment Sunday evening, according to Hite. The trooper did not have an update on Teal’s condition as of noon Monday, but said his injuries were believed to be non-life threatening.
Authorities believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. Hite wrote in an email that no one is in custody and any charges that would be filed are pending the outcome of the investigation.
Investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Frederick Barrack of MSP at 301-600-4150.
