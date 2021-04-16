Full read as of 5:42 p.m.
A 17-year-old Brunswick High School student was shot dead early Friday, his body found in a parking lot outside a Frederick hotel in the dead of night, and authorities were turning over any stone for clues as dusk approached some 16 hours later.
Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies found Malakai Tyrelle Cooke's body outside the Country Inn and Suites at 5579 Spectrum Drive in Frederick after reporting to a call for gunshots shortly after 2 a.m. Friday.
Sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell said investigators were conducting interviews and working to gather surveillance footage in hopes of generating more information on the killing.
One of the people the sheriff's office interviewed was referred to as a person of interest earlier in the day, but their designation was later changed to witness.
Brunswick High School Principal Michael Dillman issued a brief statement on Cooke's death, simply noting the teen was known by many at the school and that counselors were on hand to support students.
“I encourage you to reach out to any member of our administration or counseling teams if you need any support,” Dillman wrote. “It is during times like this that I appreciate the strength and support our community always provides. Please keep Malakai's family in your thoughts.”
At the Country Inn around 8:50 a.m., yellow police tape was strewn around a section of the property located amid a busy business corridor just off Buckeyestown Pike and Interstate 270, slightly outside the city limits.
While roughly half a dozen marked and unmarked police cars dotted the hotel parking lot in the morning, members of the public could still pull into the property and make a lap around the building. There were no signs of property damage or shattered windows.
By 5 p.m., the police tape had been removed and there appeared to be just two unmarked police cars on the premises.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 21-034259.
____________________
Update: 12:47 p.m.
Seventeen-year-old Malakai Tyrelle Cooke of Brunswick has been identified as the victim of Friday morning's shooting at the Country Inn and Suites in Frederick, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
No suspects have been named or are in custody, authorities said. The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.
Cooke's body was found outside in the hotel parking lot, according to authorities.
_____________________
Update: 9:32 a.m.
A Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman said authorities have identified a person of interest in Friday morning's deadly shooting at the Country Inn and Suites hotel in Frederick, and the sheriff's office is working to contact that person and bring them in for questioning.
Spokesman Todd Wivell said the 17-year-old victim's next of kin is being notified this morning. The victim's identity is expected to be released shortly, Wivell said.
The victim's body was found on the ground in the parking lot. He was dead upon authorities' arrival.
As for whether the incident is drug- or gang-related, Wivell said those details or other possibilities remain under investigation. He added the sheriff's office does not regularly or frequently receive calls for service at the Country Inn property.
Around 8:50 a.m., yellow police tape was strewn around a section of the property at 5579 Spectrum Drive, though members of the public could still pull into the parking lot and make a lap around the building.
Roughly half a dozen marked and unmarked police vehicles dotted the parking lot. There were no immediate signs of property damage or shattered windows within the building.
_________________
Original report: 7:08 a.m.
A reported shooting in Frederick early Friday morning has left a 17-year-old male dead, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office is reporting. Authorities were not immediately naming any suspects.
Sheriff's office deputies responded to the Country Inn and Suites at 5579 Spectrum Drive in Frederick around 2 a.m. for a call of shots fired, authorities said. When they arrived, they found the 17-year-old from Frederick County dead. The victim's identity is not being released at this time.
FCSO detectives were working the scene -- a business-populated strip just off Interstate 270 near Francis Scott Key Mall -- Friday morning. The public should expect a heavy police presence in the area throughout the day.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 21-034259.
__________________
This is a News-Post news alert. Check back to FrederickNewsPost.com for more information as it becomes available.
(70) comments
edit to previous post... make that "...you really know nothing." It should have been "know," not "no."
Apparently math is not your strong point. Anyone who is 60 now was too young to have served in Vietnam including those of us who got draft notices at 9 years old. you're the one not making any sense. As I mentioned, in 1970 I lived in Alabama (have lived up and down the east coast although a majority of my time has been in Maryland. You assume you know my background, but your comment shows you really no nothing.
Trellis [thumbup]
FNP management and staff.
A loved youth was killed in senseless violence.
Out of his 290 posts here, Not a one post from cd Reid has anything to do with your tragic story. Please suspend him for 90 days.
Also, how a bout we disable these comments?
Leading the FNP Cancel Culture, plumbum? Are you the arbiter of free speech and expression here?
Maybe somebody should suspend you for cyber-stalking CD, posting what you think is his address, and inviting yourself over to his house for a glass of wine.
That's creepy.
Comments should be closed out of respect.
Condolences to this young man's family and loved ones. May they find peace.
A human being has lost their life. A SEVENTEEN YEAR OLD human being. And the overwhelming majority of comments are off-topic, baiting, derogatory, disrespectful, and just the usual childish bile spat between the usual cast of characters. How can you possibly be proud of your behavior, lack of maturity, disregard for those who may be grieving, and constant attention seeking?
Trellis, it is indeed a tragedy. Can you perhaps enlighten us as to what a 17 year old from Brunswick was doing at a Frederick motel parking lot at 2:00 AM?
CD, here's an answer to your question. I was too young to serve and you chose not to go, but what did that war achieve beyond killing 58,000 Americans and more Vietnamese. So since Trump ran like those fleeing to Canada, what would you do with those people including Trump?
😠😡😤🤬🤯....😂🤣😷
Trump is a sensitive subject.
MD1756, are you under some delusion that you made sense?
Terrible. 17 is way too young to die. RIP Tyrelle.
This is awful. I hope this young man's family find peace.
Kelly: why do some commentators use the connotation of the element lead when referring to you? Just curious.
You will never get a truthful answer to that question out of her, Paul. Guaranteed. [thumbup]
Is it me or do these comments always lead back to race and the good old days when minorities were in there place? Just sayin’🤷♂️
FYI Note: The Andy Griffith show 50 years ago, ran for eight years which took place in an imaginary town - Mayberry, North Carolina. At the time Blacks didn’t exist in little towns on TV. Even though the real town that the series was based on ( Mt Airy, where Andy Griffith was born and grew up in) had a minority population of 30%. In those eight years, there was only one speaking minority character part, portrayed in one episode in the last year of its run. The character’s name was ‘Flip Conroy’ played by Rockne Tarkington, a piano teacher.
As Fido recently opined, Its all about race. Only racists think it's not about race.
Right, Fido?
FYI, Andy lived in Manteo NC. We would drive by his house and see him mowing the lawn, he’d always give us a wave.
In 2008 Andy endorsed Obama for President and made a campaign commercial with Ron Howard and Henry Winkler, later on he spoke in favor of the Affordable Care Act. He was a good person, a good Democrat.
Fred, that’s correct. Not meant to disparage Andy Griffith as a person.
Andy was a liberal and a pretty go actor too. Do you remember him as Larry "Lonesome" Rhodes in ‘A Face in the Crowd’? That was his best performance .
Yep, He was the one who advocated for the one time character of a ‘Black’ teacher portrayed on the show. My point was the dominant forces of TV at the time saw a tranquil America that didn’t include diversity. The country 50 to 60 years ago didn’t include minorities with a personality (no first person roll, as a key characters) only in subordinate rolls. “Those are the good old days” that many miss.
Andy’s eponymous show came at just the right time to represent an age of American innocence, optimism, and muscle; coming before the splintering of the media, it reached an enormous portion of the country; and by taking place in rural North Carolina, but it skirted the upheavals of the Civil Rights movement.
So CD, you are recalling the area 50-60 years ago? So you were of age for Vietnam.
Why are you so focused on that, jth?
You can be 60 now and not be age appropriate for Vietnam. I got my draft notice in 1970 and didn't serve, but then again I was only 9 years old and my mother wouldn't let the army take me. The U.S. left Vietnam in March 1973. So, even if you had a point, it isn't really valid.
MD 1756, That’s really odd... The lottery system started in 1969 and previous to that you weren’t required to sign up for selective service until 30 days before your 18th birthday. They sent your mother a special notice at 9? Were you really mature for your age?
One of the girls in my high school got a draft notice. She couldn’t figure out how or why that happened, although it did eventually get straightened out.
Obviously odd
Believe it or not, there was another family with the same not so common last name (no relation to us) that lived in Huntsville Al at that time and it must have been meant for the member of that family with the same first name, but older. I wish we had save the draft notice. I remember it was on the onion skin paper that the government used to use.
Come on mothers throughout the land,
Pack your boys off to Vietnam.
Come on fathers, and don't hesitate
To send your sons off before it's too late.
And you can be the first ones in your block
To have your boy come home in a box
Ya know bosco, when all the libs were whining about Trump being a draft dodger, I'd ask them how they felt about the 20k-30k Americans who fled to Canada to avoid serving in Vietnam, and if they approved of Carter pardoning them. To date, not one of them has ever given me an answer. Go figure........ [lol]
DM (not CD) is ~66-68.
CD, 50-60 years ago? So you were Vietnam age appropriate.
three cents, is that you deleting comments still? Just askin’. What did they say?
Well, given how many vagrants I've seen around there, this is no surprise. Been around in the AM even in 20 degree weather to get some coffee nearby and there's all sorts of them around the Sheetz or in the Lowes sheds down the road. Warmer weather means many aren't going into shelters and will be more prevalent. That hotel always looked like a dive to me worse than the Schitt's Creek hotel.
Here we go again. And to think, people on the left chastise me for missing the good old days when events like this were virtually non-existent around here.
C.D.Reid Apr 9, 2021 11:06am “You have a computer, do your own research.”
It’s well documented.
CD; the violent crime rate is 50% of what it was twenty years ago. Why do you think this used to be "virtually non-existent"?
shift, I'm not talking about just 20 years ago, I'm talking about 50-60. Where were you then?
CD; 60 years ago I was a gleam in my mama and papa's eyes. But nationwide the violent crime rate has been dropping since perhaps the 60's or 70's.
Interesting question, Shiftless. The violent crime rate has dropped precipitously since the 1990s. However, CD is correct in that it was lower in the 1960s than it was in the 1990s. That said, the rate has been in overall decline since the 1770s.
https://blogs.berkeley.edu/2010/06/16/a-crime-puzzle-violent-crime-declines-in-america/
gabe; people often mistake total incidents for rate per capita (which is the proper metric for evaluating this). So sure, there probably weren't many murders when there were 50 people living in Frederick.
Thoroughly understood and agreed shiftless.
Shift, in '60 Frederick had a population around 21,000, not 50. That's still plenty big enough for crimes, but there weren't the crimes that we have today. THAT was the whole point of my original comment which, apparently, set off this whole, ridiculous firestorm.
CD; do you have statistics to back this up? More likely you just didn't notice.
CDim yearns for the days of Andy Griffith and his lily white world where mere words from a calm sheriff in an all-white world was able to solve everything in a half hour.
Left or right has nothing to do with this. Is everything slanted political garbage with you?
Other than the two Fathers killing their wives and children and the guy killing his brother for being too noisy and the man killing his wife in Walkersville and the 19 y.o. stabbing his mother to death and the guy murdering his wife and dumping her body in a creek and the man stabbed to death in front of a bar on Market Street and one on Bentz Street and some more I can’t remember off the top of my head just since we moved here in 2008. But some memory problems are normal for a guy your age DM (not CD).
All of these crimes perpetrated by men. Perhaps we should stop talking about right/left and black/white. It is male/female, with most of the crimes perpetrated by men.
FREDERICK, Md. — A Thurmont man has been charged with first-degree murder in the case of a 19-year-old Frederick man who was reported missing and then found dead in a vehicle Sunday.
No Davey, that’s not at all why anyone calls you out.
Why do people call you out, Plumbum? Hmmm? [lol][lol][lol]
2:00 AM. 17-year old. Motel parking lot?
Anyone care to jump to conclusions, or would you rather wait for due process?
Neither. We’ll wait for the forth coming report from fcso.
Bosco got Reader1954.
So much bang banging in Frederick.
Bet no illegal immy’s are involved.
Sherf Trumpkins promised to go after the gangs. We’re all Still waiting.
Nah, you don't know. You just want to be a whiner. A bigoted whiner. Somehow I will have to find the strength to get over your not liking me, LOL! [lol][lol][lol]
Gee gabe, Pb didn't like the way the comments were going so she brought in the moderator. [lol][lol][lol]
What does going after the gangs" mean to you, Pb?
Gabe, was that you that was deleted?
My original post (same question as above) was deleted along with plumbum's response where she said she didn't like me. How does she know the sheriff isn't keeping his word if she doesn't know what the term means? You can't measure something that isn't defined. She needs a sweet cheese, like maybe a gorgonzola, to counter that bitter whine.
Oh, I thought your original post implied CD being ready to pay for sex. My mistake.
No Aw, no one implied that I was ready to pay for sex. I never have and, being married to the most wonderful woman I've ever know, never will. (Unless you consider being married "paying" for sex. Some would, I suppose.) Plumbum was just making the usual jerk of herself with her comment, which was deleted.
Gabe, you don’t remember suggested CD should be prepare to pay, when Kelly said, stop flirting, coming up to Elm St... you don’t remember?🤔
drug deal gone bad
Quite possibly.
Plumbum seems to have taken quite a shine to you, CD. I would call it cyber-stalking, but then that's for the courts to determine.
She got all her information from the cyber stalking fido did, bosco. And that's just one reason why I call him a coward. He's admitted many times to being afraid to post comments under his own real name, but he has no problem with looking up others and posting personal information about them without their permission. And one can't get anymore chickensh*t than that.
“He”? And Full name is Kelly Q. Alzan
Pay attention now, and try to follow along plumbum: "Kelly Q. Alzan" is your full, fake screen name. Got it, hon? [lol]
Some people just don't get it, bosco, as in clueless. Smh.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.