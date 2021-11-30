A police investigation is underway after a woman said she was drugged at a Frederick area bar Saturday night.
The woman told the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Monday at about 10:30 a.m. that she believed someone drugged her while she was at Champion Billiards Sports Bar at 5205 Buckeystown Pike on Saturday night, according to a news release. Champion management is cooperating in the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.
Police in their release acknowledged the woman who came forward shared a video describing the experience on the social media platform TikTok, which was also shared to Facebook. The woman, who did not wish to be interviewed by The Frederick News-Post due to the open investigation, said in her public video she was “roofied” and could not account for about 12 hours, during which loved ones cared for her. By Tuesday evening, the social media post had generated more than 200 comments and more than 380 shares on Facebook, which include numerous other women stating on social media they were drugged too.
FCSO spokesman Todd Wivell said Tuesday afternoon one victim had been officially identified. The investigation is still in its early stages, authorities said, but police intend to follow up on all leads.
The term “roofied” is used to describe drugging a person’s drink without their knowledge.
“The drug typically kicks in within 30 minutes and can last for several hours, leaving the victim sleepy, weak, confused, and careless,” police said in their release. “The term ‘roofie’ comes from the drug Rohypnol.”
“Investigators are taking this incident seriously and actively looking in to all leads,” Lt. Andy Crone, FCSO Criminal Investigations Section commander, said in the release. “It should be noted that since this was initially brought to our attention, [Champion] Billiards has fully cooperated with the FCSO.”
According to the National Institutes of Health, it’s often difficult to prove that victims were drugged because of the difficulty they have remembering the situation and because they often delay reporting the incident to law enforcement or a doctor. The delays can make it difficult to detect the drugs in blood, urine or other samples.
Rohypnol, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration, depresses the central nervous system and produces an increased intoxication when combined with alcohol. Common drugs also include Ketamine, MDMA and Gamma Hydroxybutyrate. Ketamine is a dissociative anesthetic that distorts sight and sound and produces a sense of disconnection and lack of control. Known for its rapid effect, it’s often mixed into drinks in a liquid form. Gamma Hydroxybutyrate is legally used to treat symptoms of narcolepsy but can dissolve in liquids and produce symptoms including unconsciousness, seizures, slowed heart rate and breathing, vomiting, nausea and coma.
While most commonly referenced around college campuses, drugged or spiked drinks can be a concern in a variety of social environments. According to a survey of more than 900 people by the American Addiction Centers, 56 percent of women and 44 percent of men said they’ve unknowingly had their drink spiked. Women were 56 percent more likely than men to have their drink or food spiked by a stranger. Among the survey results, 83 percent of incidents involved a spiked drink, while 10 percent was food and 7 percent a non-alcoholic beverage.
Gary Allen, owner of Champion Billiards, said this is the first incident of this nature they’ve experienced in nearly 20 years of business.
“We’re still investigating as well,” Allen said early Tuesday afternoon. “We are opening the doors to questions that will help us further investigate.”
He said the incident was brought to his attention via social media.
“We have prided — and I pride ourselves — in having a place women feel safe to come in by themselves,” Allen said. “If it was any other way, I wouldn’t want to be part of it. ... This is very unfortunate.”
Anyone with information tied to this incident is asked to contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046 and ask for Detective Zachary Sanders.
Reporter Ryan Marshall contributed to this article.
Ladies, please, keep your drinks in your hands or hand them to friends. About 10 years ago I got two younger woment out of a bar in the south who had been roophied. And had a lovely fight wiht the piece of garbage on the street who came after me, the bar owners did nothing. Men, we have to police this garbage, you see that in someone, you protect. Period. Unfortunately, that drug also lowers inhibitiions and people on it can seem really friendly and into you. Know that's not normal the first time you see someone.
Once you receive your drink, never let it out of your sight.
