Fatal Shooting
Police say a fatal shooting occurred late Wednesday at the Willowdale Crossing Apartments in Frederick.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

After a woman was fatally shot in Frederick on Wednesday, a man was charged with murder, police said Thursday.

The woman, who police said they are not publicly identifying yet, was found in an apartment in the 100 block of Willowdale Drive, near the intersection with Key Parkway, in the Golden Mile area, according to Frederick police.