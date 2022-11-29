A man stabbed his parents early Tuesday morning, killing his father and injuring his mother, before police shot and killed him east of Frederick, according to Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.
The victims' daughter called police at around 2:10 a.m. saying her brother was attacking their parents, Jenkins said during a joint press conference with the Maryland Attorney General's Office's Independent Investigations Division.
At around 2:12 a.m. Tuesday, sheriff's office deputies responded to 5804 Haller Place, near Grace Trinity United Church of Christ and Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, for a report of a stabbing, according to a sheriff's office press release
Once deputies and Frederick County Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene, they located an adult female victim inside the home with apparent stab wounds and an adult male victim outside the home, also with stab wounds, Jenkins said. Emergency personnel started life-saving measures, he said.
Deputies obtained a description of the suspect, and began searching for him, Jenkins said. Deputies believed he was still in the area, possibly on foot.
Three additional responding deputies located an armed suspect and discharged their firearms, killing him, Jenkins said.
Multiple rounds were fired, according to Thomas Lester, a spokesman for the Maryland Attorney General's Office Independent Investigation Division. Lester said detectives recovered a knife at the scene.
Police are not identifying the man until next of kin is notified, Lester said.
The Maryland Attorney General's Office Independent Investigation Division will investigate the role of the deputies involved in the incident and what led up to the discharging their weapons, Lester said.
This is a routine investigation whenever there is a police-involved death, he said.
Lester said they will release the identity of the man after they notify family. The identities of the deputies involved in the shooting will be released within 48 hours, he said.
Bodycam footage captured some of the incident, Lester said. The footage would be released within 14 days unless the investigation is delayed.
This story will be updated. Bill Green contributed to this report.
Nice way to end the story! Instead of saying Fredericks finest was able to get the situation under control - you let the last sentence explain your position.
This is standard in any officer-involved shooting. And necessary. Too often it has become apparent that the person shot was not holding a weapon at all.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_vUTlYYnbdw
