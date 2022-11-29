Stabbing investigation

A man stabbed his parents early Tuesday morning, killing his father and injuring his mother, before police shot and killed him, east of Frederick, according to Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.

The victims' daughter called police at around 2:10 a.m., saying her brother was attacking their parents, Jenkins said during a joint press conference with the Maryland Attorney General's Office's Independent Investigations Division.

Sheriff Chuck Jenkins addresses reporters during a press conference following a fatal stabbing. After the stabbing attack, deputies shot and killed someone who was armed, authorities said.

