Watershed Police Search

A large number of police and volunteer search and rescue K-9 teams were in Gambrill Park and the Frederick Watershed on March 2. The search for a missing teen included officials from Frederick Police Department, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police and Department of Homeland Security.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Two men with MS-13 gang connections are among five people charged in connection with the death of a 15-year-old Frederick boy, police said.

Four men have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Limber Lopez Funez’s death, according to Frederick police. Another man was charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Limber Lopez Funez

Fifteen-year-old Limber Lopez Funez, who was reported missing in late February. Five men have been charged with first-degree murder related to his case, police said.

Limber Lopez Funez
Body of missing 15-year-old found