A Gov. Thomas Johnson High School ninth-grader is facing charges after wielding a knife in the school cafeteria Friday, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said.

The student, whom the sheriff's office said was a 14-year-old girl, got into an altercation with another female student around 12:30 p.m. Friday, the department wrote in a release.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

Comments disabled.