An Urbana man was arrested by Frederick County sheriff's deputies Thursday after police in Worcester County issued a warrant charging him with soliciting sex from a child, court record state.
Police in Worcester County were alerted in October 2019 that a woman was seeing a man and receiving money from him in exchange for sex, according to charging documents obtained in Frederick County District Court on Friday. The woman stepped forward to police after she said the man, later identified as Neil Everett Smith, 59, of the 2900 block of Greenhill Court in Urbana, began talking about having the woman perform sexual acts in front of a 5-year-old girl and eventually talked about wanting to perform sexual acts with the girl, the documents state.
While the idea was presented at first as "a fantasy," the woman said Smith eventually insisted on carrying out sexual acts involving the girl, according to the court documents.
The woman agreed to allow police to download information from her phone and several text message exchanges were found where Smith talked about involving the girl and tried to make arrangements with the woman in exchange for paying her rent each month, the documents state.
On Oct. 8, 2019, the woman allowed police to assume her identity and a text exchange with Smith was initiated in which police, using the woman's phone, gathered further evidence that the man intended to carry out his desire to perform sexual acts with the girl present, the records state. There was no indication in the charging documents that Smith at any point had any contact with the girl in question.
An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday charging Smith with three counts of the sexual solicitation of a minor and a single count of prostitution, according to an electronic search of court records Friday. The warrant was served Thursday and Smith was taken into custody.
Smith remained in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center without bail as of Friday afternoon, according to online court records.
