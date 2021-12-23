Vehicle crashes into Frederick home

A fundraiser is underway to help a local family whose home sustained severe damage after a vehicle crashed into it three days before Christmas.
The Frederick Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Shookstown Road after a white SUV struck the home and a fence around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, department spokesman Allen Etzler said. Police are attempting to identify the driver, who left the scene.
There were no injuries, Etzler said, and the investigation in ongoing. Building inspectors also responded to check the residence's structural integrity.
A GoFundMe titled, "Support the Bartgis Family," aims to raise funds to support the family affected by the crash. According to a post on the fundraising page, the crash caused "substantial damage" to the building, preventing the family from continuing to operate a daycare out of the home.
