A vehicle crashed into a Middletown area salon Thursday afternoon, sending one woman to the hospital.
The car launched forward into Trinity Salon & Spa, shattering glass, salon co-owner Valerie Mascaro said. A client standing at the front of the salon was pinned by debris. Another client, seated at Mascaro's station, was pushed forward by the crash. Mascaro managed to jump out of the way just as she turned to see the car coming.
"There was stuff everywhere; combs and brushes and mirrors," Mascaro said. "It happened so fast."
A client accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake when she went to park in front of the salon in the 4300 block of Old National Pike, according to co-owner Tina Delauter.
Cpl. Matthew Baum of the Maryland State Police, Frederick Barrack, said the crash is under investigation. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor, he said.
First responders freed the woman trapped by debris within roughly 20 minutes, said Sarah Campbell, spokeswoman for the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services. Maryland State Police flew the woman to a local trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Campbell. Two more adults were evaluated for injuries at the scene but were not transported.
"We’re so blessed it wasn’t worse," Delauter said. “I was just praising God and thanking him we were protected.”
The salon was in the midst of its week-long 10th anniversary celebration when the crash occurred. Lime green, lavender and light gray balloons still lined the front of the salon at 5 p.m., roughly three hours after the incident. Glass crunched under the feet of two men as they hauled debris away. Mascaro's station lay tipped over. A nub of metal marked the space where the client's chair once sat. Metal and wood stuck out of a crumpled purple wall.
"This won't keep us down," Delauter said. "Hairdressers are resilient."
She said the community supported them through two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, and after the crash people stopped by or called to check on them.
The client who was flown out had been perusing an anniversary display at the front of the store when the car came crashing through, according to Delauter. Mascaro was coloring a client's hair.
"It was a typical Thursday afternoon," Delauter said.
About nine staff members were working at the time of the crash, according to Delauter.
Delauter praised the first responders who came to their aid and staff who picked up brooms afterward.
Though a fair chunk of the salon is in shambles, Delauter has no hard feelings toward the driver.
"It was an accident. There's no blame," she said.
The staff plans to take the weekend to enjoy Easter and recoup. Delauter said a county inspector checked the building and found it to be structurally sound.
Mascaro said clients can check the salon's Facebook page for updates as they rebuild.
"We'll be back open as soon as we can," Delauter said.
(1) comment
Two-footed driver, most likely. See they crap all the time.
