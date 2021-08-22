A veteran member of the Frederick Police Department died Sunday at the age of 39, according to a Facebook post from the department.
Lieutenant Andrew “Stew” Alcorn IV was found unresponsive and without a pulse by a family member at his Middletown residence around 10 a.m. Sunday, the post reads. First responders went to the scene but were unable to revive him.
A cause of death was not immediately known.
“Lt. Alcorn’s death is an immeasurable loss to our law enforcement family, and the community,” the Facebook statement reads. “We love you, and we’ll miss you, brother.”
Alcorn, who served 13 years with FPD, is survived by his wife, Jenn, two daughters and a son; his parents, Drew and Kris Alcorn; and brother, Jon, according to the announcement.
“We are asking everyone to keep the Alcorn family and FPD in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time, and to please respect the family’s privacy,” the social media post reads.
