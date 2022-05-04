Maryland State Police have identified the people injured after two motorcycles and a pickup truck crashed on U.S. 15 on Tuesday.
Troopers responded at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday to a crash that sent three people to hospitals, Ron Snyder, the acting deputy director for the MSP Office of Media Communications, wrote in an email Wednesday.
A pickup truck driven by Walkersville resident Jesse Burris, 71, turned right from Sundays Lane onto U.S. 15 south, outside Frederick, Snyder wrote, citing witness accounts.
A motorcycle southbound on U.S. 15, operated by Baltimore resident James Paul Jr., 20, crashed into the front left section of the truck. Paul was thrown from the motorcycle.
A second southbound motorcycle, operated by Dundalk resident Dion'zae Freeman, 20, hit the first motorcycle.
An MSP helicopter flew Paul to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. Freeman went by ambulance to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown and Burris was taken by ambulance to Frederick Health Hospital, according to Snyder.
Troopers found that the motorcycles were traveling at a "high rate of speed," Snyder wrote.
A portion of U.S. 15 was shut down for about two hours as a result of the crash.
At about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, two motorcycles laid mangled in the grassy median between the north- and southbound lanes. A red pickup truck parked on the southbound side had front-end damage.
Trooper First Class Joshua Walther said at the scene that the three drivers were alert and conscious after the crashes.
The Frederick County State's Attorney's office is working with the state police, and the investigation is ongoing, Snyder said.
