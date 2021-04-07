Frederick Police have released the names of the two victims of a shooting at Riverside Tech Park Tuesday.
Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet shot both Navy Hospitalman Casey Nutt, 26, of Germantown, and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Carlos Portugal, 36, of Frederick, according to a news release.
Nutt was found by law enforcement at Nicolock Paving Stones after he fled the scene of the initial shooting, which was at a naval facility within the Riverside Tech Park. Nutt was released from the trauma center in Baltimore Tuesday night.
Portugal, who was found at the naval warehouse, remains at the trauma center in critical condition.
Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando, Brig. Gen. Mike Talley, commander of U.S. Army Medical Research & Development Command and Fort Detrick, and Jennifer Boone, an FBI special agent in charge from Baltimore, all offered their support for the families of the victims.
"We send our thoughts and prayers to Hospitalman Nutt and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Portugal and their families. The Fort Detrick community is here to offer support as our brave Sailors heal from this tragic incident,” Talley said in a statement.
A Navy spokesperson said a Navy Medicine special psychiatric rapid intervention team (SPRINT) was sent to Fort Detrick to provide counseling and other services for sailors impacted by the shooting, and support local Army chaplains in their efforts.
Woldesenbet died after arriving at Fort Detrick and driving past one of the gates when law enforcement on base tried to stop him.
