Video shot by a witness helped police arrest a Frederick man for reportedly firing a handgun into the air on Prospect Boulevard earlier this month, according to a police press release.
City officers had responded to the 500 block of Prospect Boulevard at 1:42 a.m. May 23 when a caller reported hearing a gunshot in the area but no evidence was found and the call was cleared as unfounded, according to a press release issued Friday. Then, at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, police were called back out to meet with several additional witnesses, including one who shared a video of 59-year-old Timothy Butler firing a handgun into the air on the date in question, the release states. Butler was further identified as being prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior felony conviction on his record.
A warrant charging Butler with discharging a firearm within city limits, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and the illegal possession of a firearm by an individual with both a prior felony conviction and a prior felony drug conviction was obtained.
The warrant was served just before 5 p.m. Thursday when Butler was taken into custody, the release states. A subsequent search of Butler’s apartment in the 500 block of Prospect Boulevard turned up a .45-caliber handgun that was reported stolen in 2007, a .22-caliber rifle and ammunition, the release added.
Butler was initially denied bail in an appearance before a Frederick County District Court commissioner Thursday, but a judge on Friday amended this order to allow for Butler’s release if he is able to post $10,000 in bail, court records indicate.
Happy he’s off the street. Kudos to the video provider!
All he has to do is come up with $1k and he'll be back on the street, if he isn't already.
