Viewing and funeral services have been scheduled for next week for a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputy who died Thursday.
Deputy 1st Class Kenny Olander, 61, of Frederick, died after complications from an illness. He was a 32-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office.
The viewing, mass, internment and reception are open to the public, at the family’s request.
The family will receive friends from 1-4 p.m. at Stauffer’s Funeral Home, at 1621 Opossumtown Pike, March 7. Later that day, family will also receive friends from 5-9 p.m. at St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church at 8428 Opossumtown Pike.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. March 8 at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church at 112 E. Second St., Frederick.
Interment will occur immediately following Mass, at St. John’s Cemetery, 216 E. 4th St. Those attending will walk from the funeral service to the interment.
For more information, visit frederickcountymd.gov/8294/DFC-Ken-Olander.
— Mary Grace Keller
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.