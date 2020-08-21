A man who just returned to Maryland from Virginia after being held there since his arrest was indicted on a single count of first-degree murder, according to the latest list of indictments handed down by the Frederick County grand jury Friday.
Lemuel Lee Roberts, 32, of Winchester, Virginia, had been being held in a Virginia jail since his arrest there on Jan. 11, just a few hours after the body of his ex-wife, Kaitlin Nichole Roberts, was found in Frederick County.
Lemuel Roberts was a suspect for several reasons, including the fact that his vehicle was found shortly after the discovery of Kaitlin Roberts' body, according to previous stories in The Frederick News-Post. The vehicle was partially burned and had multiple items belonging to him still inside, including his cell phone.
Roberts was extradited back to Maryland on July 30, and a District Court judge ordered him to be held without bail in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center pending further court hearings.
The grand jury also handed down five more indictments and two supplemental indictments Friday:
- Steven Ray Baugher, 34, of New Market, was indicted for one count of first-degree burglary, one count of fourth-degree burglary, the malicious destruction of property — less $1,000 and theft less than $100
- John Austin Perkins III, 40, of Hagerstown, was indicted on charges of possession and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and the possession of anilino phenethylpiperidine.
- Matthew Benjamin Hevener, 32, of Frederick, was indicted for second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault.
- Mayra Lorena Ramirez, 33, of Frederick, was indicted for second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault.
- Norman Vincent Eric Ulvi, 56, of Rockville, was indicted for three counts of first-degree assault, four counts of second-degree assault, three counts of the malicious destruction of property less than $1,000 and one count each of fleeing and eluding police, negligent driving and reckless driving.
The two supplemental indictments were for the following:
- James MacDonald Caggiano, 58, of Rockville, received a supplemental indictment on the following charges: third-degree sex offense, the sexual abuse of a minor as a continuing course of action.
- Juan Pablo Samayoa DelCid, 39, of Frederick, received a supplemental indictment on the following charge: second-degree sex offense.
An indictment is not a finding of guilt. All individuals named remain innocent until proven guilty.
