A 15-year-old Walkersville girl died after she was hit by a tractor-trailer on Md. 194 Friday afternoon, police said.
Nikole Cynthia Morfessis stood on the edge of the road on the northbound side, looking north as a northbound tractor trailer approached, Maryland State Police said in a news release.
Morfessis walked into the road and was hit by the side of the trailer, police said. Frederick barrack troopers responded to the scene shortly after noon at Md. 194 and West Frederick Street in Walkersville.
A Maryland State Police helicopter flew Morfessis to Frederick Health Hospital, where she was declared dead, the release said.
The driver remained at the scene and is not considered to be at fault, according to Sgt. Scott Bell and the release. Speeding and impaired driving were not factors in the crash, the release stated.
Bell was not sure why the girl was on the road. The crash remains under investigation.
The incident led to the closure of Md. 194 at West Frederick Street. Bell said at about 3:30 p.m. he expected the road to reopen soon.
(1) comment
It is so heart wrenching when a person this young loses their life. R.I.P. Nikole, we mourn for you.
