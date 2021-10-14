Police are partnering with supporters of the Child Advocacy Center to help keep local youth warm this winter.
The Frederick Police Department and Friends of the Child Advocacy Center will host a winter clothing giveaway Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the back lot of FPD Headquarters, to the rear of the courthouse at 100 W. Patrick Street.
The two organizations held their first winter clothing giveaway last year. Sgt. Chris Prior, the lead organizer on the police side, is hopeful this year will be just as successful.
“Last year was a tremendous success, and we look to reach out and help even more members of the community this year,” Prior is quoted as saying in an FPD Facebook post. “An essential component in any successful police department is the relationship it has with all members of the community. The Frederick Police Department takes great pride in its community relationships ... “
Prior has been with the department for nearly 11 years and is a supervisor assigned to the Tactical Investigations Unit. Role models like his father and the late Bea Gaddy, a Baltimore city councilmember who advocated for the poor and people experiencing homelessness, influenced Prior’s desire to give back.
“My father instilled in me at a very young age the importance of giving back to those in need,” Prior said in the post. “Spending time in Baltimore City and working with the late Bea Gaddy, I immediately recognized the impact and importance of helping the less fortunate. It resonated deeply with me and still does to this day. Now as a father of four, I am trying to impress upon my children the same importance that my father did with me.”
