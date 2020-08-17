Frederick police charged a woman with two counts of being an accessory to the brutal, ambush-style shooting death of a Frederick man in June 2019, court records state.
Brandy Nicole Dorsey, 32, who was already in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center on unrelated charges, was served with a warrant Friday charging her with two felony counts related to being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Despite her no-bond status on those previous charges, Dorsey, of Frederick, appeared for a bail review hearing Monday in county District Court where a judge withheld her bail in her most recent case, as well, according to court records.
Dorsey's accessory to murder charges stem from her alleged role in the June 27, 2019, shooting death of 30-year-old Gregory Allen Bair Knight, according to court records.
The shooting happened in a parking lot in the 1000 block of Columbine Drive where Knight and a female acquaintance were sitting in a car at approximately 9:45 p.m. Police believe the assailant or assailants approached the car and opened fire at close range, killing Knight and leaving the woman to be rushed to an area hospital in critical condition, according to previous stories posted by The Frederick News-Post.
Police eventually narrowed in on 27-year-old Lavonte Darnell Nash as a likely suspect. According to court records from February, Nash discovered Knight set up a drug deal with Frederick police in May 2017 that led to drug offenses being filed against Nash. Nash and Dorsey, his girlfriend, confronted Knight after Nash was released from jail in 2018 and threatened to kill him and his loved ones, court records state.
Knowing of Dorsey's close ties to Nash, police obtained a search and seizure warrant for cell phone location data for the couple's phones from the night of the shooting and found that both Nash and Dorsey's phones were in the area of the shooting just minutes before the first calls to 911, court documents indicate.
Police managed to track the phones as they headed north into Pennsylvania where they stopped first at a Walmart and then at a gas station, according to charging documents. While surveillance footage and purchase logs revealed the couple purchased only beverages at the gas station, police noted that Nash and Dorsey bought liquid bleach and rubbing alcohol from the Walmart, the documents state.
Police believe the cleaning products were to remove evidence from the gun and any other items that could have picked up gun powder residue or other such evidence at the scene of the shooting.
Nash and Dorsey were charged in September 2019 along with three others whom police identified as members of a drug distribution network, but Nash wasn't formally charged with Knight's death until Jan. 24, in a joint release issued by Frederick police and the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office announcing indictments handed up by a Frederick County grand jury.
(1) comment
Love that heart tattoo on her cheek. Can't quite make out the neck tat. Is that a gang tattoo? Good luck with your career.
[ninja]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.