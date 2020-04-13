Police charged a woman with brandishing a realistic looking BB gun during a road rage incident in Frederick over the weekend.
The woman, 20-year-old Skye Lauren Evans, was taken into custody after a high-risk traffic stop was conducted by Frederick police on the side of southbound U.S. 15 near Opossumtown Pike at about 4 p.m. Sunday, according to charging documents filed in Frederick County District Court. Both Evans and her car, a white Nissan Altima with a black bumper and Georgia plates, matched the description of a suspect who had allegedly pointed a handgun at a couple during a road rage incident a short time earlier elsewhere in the city, the documents state.
An officer began following the Altima until it came to an abrupt stop on the southbound shoulder of U.S. 15 and Evans leaned out the driver's side window to begin yelling at the officer "in an aggressive manner," according to the documents. Due to Evans' behavior and the original call involving a firearm, the officer waited for backup to arrive before ordering Evans to slowly exit her vehicle to be taken into custody.
Evans, whose address is listed in Auburn, Georgia, was found to be driving on a suspended license and a search of her car also revealed a BB gun modeled after a Beretta handgun in the pocket of the driver's side door of her car, the documents state. She was charged with first- and second-degree assault, as well as reckless endangerment.
During a bail review hearing before District Court Judge Dino E. Flores Jr., an assistant public defender representing Evans, Laura Garcia, argued against a prosecutor's recommendation to deny Evans the opportunity to post bail. Garcia pointed out that, despite the felony assault charge, no violence occurred and that her client, who was working for a food delivery service, said she was yelled at and felt threatened by the occupants of the other vehicle.
While Flores said that Evans' decision to point a BB gun at the other vehicle was indeed incredibly reckless, he recognized that no violence had occurred. Flores also questioned the decision to charge Evans with the first-degree assault charge, but made it clear that the decision on whether that charge would remain against Evans would be decided in a future court date.
"The court has very serious concerns how that charge could possibly be supported at a preliminary hearing," Flores said, suggesting that prosecutors may want to re-examine the case.
After ensuring that Evans will be staying with relatives in Montgomery County and reminding her that her license is suspended and that she cannot drive until she takes care of that, Flores agreed to modify Evans' bail to $1,000, only 10 percent of which Evans will have to post to secure her release.
Flores also ordered that Evans refrain from alcohol or any illegal substances, submit to testing and arrange to be monitored by pre-trial release upon her release. Finally, Evans was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victims in the case.
(2) comments
Gun nuts buying real guns and waving them around like flags on Flag Day, and the only person the police pick up is one who waved a toy??? Well, her being black says a lot. The gun wavers I see are all white, and so are the police.
Sounds like a fair decision
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.