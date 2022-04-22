Local women will have an opportunity to take a free self-defense class.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with The StrongHER Initiative to offer an in-person seminar April 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
The seminar will take place at 110 Airport Drive East in Frederick.
The private event will include a presentation, a group discussion and practicing physical self-defense techniques, the release said. It is not open to the media.
A deputy will discuss relevant laws and exceptions regarding self-defense and answer questions, the release stated.
StrongHER offers mental health counseling, educational support groups and self-defense, according to its website.
To sign up, contact Taylor McGuire, the Sheriff’s Office’s victim witness coordinator, at tmcguire@frederickcountymd.gov.
