A registered sex offender was indicted in Frederick County Circuit Court on Wednesday for more child porn charges, according to a sheriff’s office press release.
Jeffrey John White, 52, of the first block of South Second Street in Woodsboro, was formally indicted Friday on 10 felony counts of promoting or distributing child pornography, all dating back to April 14 and 15, according to an online search of court records. The case began when White reportedly sent several files of child pornography to a county sheriff’s deputy on the sheriff’s office’s Cybercrime Task Force who was communicating with White in an undercover capacity, the release states.
Based on that evidence, sheriff’s deputies obtained a warrant for White’s home and searched the residence July 6. Multiple items were seized as evidence and White was placed under arrest later that day, the release indicates.
White was previously convicted for possession of child pornography in 2014 when law enforcement in Montgomery County found him in possession of more than 9,000 files and images depicting child pornography, according to the release and the state’s sex offender database. White was forced to register as a sex offender following his conviction in that case and was still serving probation upon his most recent arrest.
White remained in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center without bail as of Wednesday, with his next court appearance being an initial appearance tentatively set to take place in October, court records indicate.
(5) comments
Just cut his balls off...
Possession of child pornography by a previously convicted child porn sex offender? Come on folks, this guy is beyond rehabilitation and a continuing danger to society. Time to put him away for good.
The stupidity of these people never ceases to amaze me. With the way the Internet is monitored by law enforcement these days, especially with the cooperation with Google and other search engines, jerks like this guy are almost asking to get busted for child porn charges. They're no less stupid than drug dealers driving I-70 through the county with a trunk full of heroin, guns, and money and having a tail light out, speeding, or giving the FCSO some other reason for pulling them over. Lock this guy up, throw away the key, let prison justice take it's course, and the problems with this guy will be solved.
Who is the black life involved, ref35?
