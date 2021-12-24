An Adamstown couple who decorates their home with a massive Christmas lights display is using the attention on their home as a way to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
And while the Whitehair family suffered some minor vandalism of their display last week, it hasn’t stopped their efforts.
Kyle and Kristie Whitehair’s home, located at 2620 Inwood Drive in Adamstown, has been extensively decorated for the past three or four years, as Kyle Whitehair became interested in working with LED light displays.
Whitehair said the display, in part, started as a way to honor traditions that began with his late father Raymond.
“I grew up in Brookeville, and my dad and I used to do our house all the time,” Whitehair said. “Back then it was regular lights, but about three or four years ago I became interested in pixels. I started doing research into how to do it, and slowly but surely started buying things and setting it all up.”
After a lengthy period of occasionally “overwhelming” research, Whitehair said he slowly built-up the display, which involves a computer matrix in his office which controls the light show. Hundreds of tiny LEDs come together to create an immersive blend of lights and music. The lights twinkle in time to Christmas classics, which visitors can hear by tuning their car’s radio into an otherwise unused frequency.
Whitehair said creating the show is a time-intensive process, which takes work throughout the year.
“I take the song — there’s a program called xLights, and I put the song in that, we break it down to beats,” he said. “And then depending on the props you have in your yard, you sequence each one of them to different effects. Basically, I do that all year.”
After about two years of going through the effort to decorate the home, Whitehair said he was inspired by 99.9 WFRE’s annual radiothon, which raises money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital, and he decided to do the same thing with his home. A donation box outside encourages visitors to drop a few dollars for the children’s hospital, and a QR code is available for those who need to make donations digitally.
Whitehair said his home is even advertised on WFRE in an attempt to get the word out about the fundraiser. So far this season, Whitehair said about $1,215 has been raised for the children’s hospital, compared to about $3,000 last year.
But the Whitehairs have had some issues this year, with their home being hit by vandals on Dec. 13. Whitehair said a few of the lights were damaged, and the sign used to tell visitors what signal to tune to was smashed.
Todd Wivell, spokesperson for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, said the office is investigating the vandalism. He said little is known at this time, other than that they are looking for four individuals who were driving a sedan of unknown color. Wivell said experts at the sheriff’s office are attempting to clean up surveillance footage provided to the office in hopes of gleaning more information.
Wivell said the alleged vandals are likely responsible for other vandalism in the area on the same evening, and he is asking anyone with information to call (301)-600-1046.
Whitehair reached out to WFRE personnel, who spoke about the vandalism on the air.
“They got swamped with phone calls, not only from people who wanted to help St. Jude, but us,” he said, saying there were many offers to help him replace the vandalized materials. “We didn’t take it; we told them to put it to St. Jude. The one thing they teach you in the hobby is to buy extra parts, which, thank God, I did.”
Whitehair said some of his neighbors offered to help repair the damaged materials and, within 6 hours, it was almost like the damage had never happened.
Whitehair said he is helped significantly by his wife, Kristie, their daughter Nicole Wilcom, her fiance Imani Fielder, and their grandson, Maurice Hawkins — who Whitehair says are designated as "Elf 1 through 4," respectively.
