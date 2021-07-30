Jim Hagan was 10 years old when his father drove him to Maryland’s border with Washington, D.C., to see his first Soap Box Derby race.
Right there on Eastern Avenue, he watched as kids not much older than him climbed into tiny race cars they had built themselves to fly down a sloped track, propelled only by gravity and their own mechanical ingenuity.
His dad, who had raced in the derby with his brothers in the 1940s, asked him if it would be something he’d be interested in trying.
Hagan was quick to respond: “Yes!”
If you had asked him then if he thought he would still be involved in the competition as an adult, Hagan isn’t sure how he would have responded. He doesn’t remember that possibility ever crossing his mind.
But here he was, a half-century later, sitting in the living room of his Myersville home with a near-encyclopedic knowledge of the 87-year-old youth racing competition and enough stories from his years volunteering with the derby to fill several books. He recounted a few of those stories as his wife’s blue and gold macaw, Jasper, bobbed up and down on his nearby perch, squawking loudly, and his gentle German shepherd, Neeko, wandered in and out of the room, a rope toy hanging from his mouth.
On the coffee table in front of him, his photo beamed from a wooden plaque about the size of a piece of printer paper: “Hall of Fame,” it read.
Along with two other longtime derby volunteers, Hagan, 61, was recognized for his significant contributions to the organization at the world Soap Box Derby Championship held July 24 in Akron, Ohio.
After competing in the derby from 1971 to 1975, Hagan has served as a race director for the Frederick and D.C. derbies, along with a handful of other positions. Today, he is the president of the Greater Washington derby and regional director for the local race programs in five Mid-Atlantic states, plus Washington, D.C.
When Hagan reflects on why he’s stayed with the organization for so long, a particular catchphrase comes to mind: The “thrill of the hill.” Imagine rolling downhill with nothing but a steering wheel, a brake and yourself in a little car. Hagan chuckled at the thought of it.
“It’s something you can’t describe,” he remarked, “but once you go down the hill, you love it.”
The first All-American Soap Box Derby was held in Dayton, Ohio, in 1934. Since Hagan’s dad and uncles were competitors, the organization has undergone seismic changes, expanding from a single annual race to year-round rallies, adding new divisions and creating educational programming that today is taught in schools across the country. Girls weren’t allowed to compete in the derby until 1971; now, they usually dominate the competition, placing at its highest levels.
The event has become more of a family affair over the years, too, Hagan said. Back when he was racing cars, it was a highly individual activity — it was up to the competitors to build and race their own cars with minimal assistance. That’s not the case today.
“The whole concept is, the family builds the car and races it as a team,” Hagan explained. “It’s not a drop-off sport. Your dad’s at the top of the hill, loading them into the ramps, getting the car set, getting the kid ready to go down. Mom’s in the run-out area to help them get out of the car to congratulate or console them.”
But the core of the competition hasn’t changed, Hagan said. Kids learn what it means to win, what it means to lose and how to persevere along the way. They learn the basic mechanics and physics behind putting a nonmotorized car together — how to increase its speed, while keeping its balance in check.
Over the years, Hagan estimates that he’s helped at least 100 kids build cars. But he estimates the number of young people he’s impacted to be in the thousands — he’s run nearly 200 races during his time with the Soap Box Derby and has volunteered at racing tracks since 1976. People he’s known since they were babies are now having babies of their own or getting engaged. They’re members of the Secret Service, doctors, lawyers and news anchors. One of them pilots the Goodyear Blimp.
“The kids who go through the program, stay with the program and the family that’s involved with it, they get so much out of it,” he said. “And these kids are actually moving up, and they’re running the races now.”
Take Hagan’s son, for example. When he was little, he chose competing in soap box derby rallies over playing baseball. Now, he’s 31, and he’s still helping his dad out at the races. They both have friends from all around the world — from Japan, New Zealand, Germany — who they met through the derby. Although they might only see each other once every 10 years, once they get back together, it’s like no time has passed.
Recently, though, Hagan and his derby family have had to say goodbye to a few longtime volunteers. Hagan learned that one of his oldest derby friends had died on the same day he found out he would be inducted into the organization’s hall of fame. On Wednesday, he wore a purple button inscribed with the name Bobby Nickoli — another derby buddy Hagan recently lost.
“His quote was, ‘You people are all nuts!’” Hagan remembered, his eyes lighting up in a smile. “Talking about derby people.”
During the five years, Hagan competed in the derby, he never made it to the world competition held annually in Akron — the “Holy Grail” for derby races. But now the city feels like a second home. Every year, he makes his way through the back roads he now knows by heart, converging on Derby Downs with the hundreds of other volunteers who make the event possible.
“It’s just amazing,” he said. “It is actually awesome just to be one small part of that. And to be recognized in the Hall of Fame is just ...”
He trailed off, smiling. He had no words.
