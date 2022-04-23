With a little chalk and imagination, Middletown's West Main Street blossomed with color.
The town's Coloring the Street art festival returned under sunny skies on Saturday. Youngsters and dogs scampered up and down the road, which was closed to traffic, as artists transformed the pavement into works of art.
Cecile Madonna's piece was an ode to the place she loves, but will soon leave.
"This is my tribute to Frederick," Madonna said.
Shades of yellow, orange and red spelled out "There's no place like Maryland." Yellow flowers encircled the text.
Madonna, who lives in Frederick, came to Maryland from Pennsylvania about six years ago. She is from Lancaster County and is returning to her home state because it is more financially feasible for her.
When she came to Maryland, she started out as a graphic designer. Madonna went on to paint murals in downtown Frederick, like at Pretzel & Pizza Creations and The Common Market Co-op. She even started her own art business, Lola Love Letter.
She said she'll miss Maryland.
"I really found my own creativity here," Madonna said, a streak of chalk visible on her cheek.
Saturday marked her third time participating in Coloring the Street. Madonna said artists submit sketches to Main Street Middletown, then are paired with a sponsor to include in their art.
As she worked on her piece Saturday afternoon, passersby stopped to take photos and compliment her.
A stone's throw from Madonna, Knoxville resident Kace McField drew a woman's face adorned with flowers in purple, blue and pink. Green leaves stretched over the top of the woman's head.
Beneath her neck, the words read "Hello Gorgeous." It is the name of the Middletown hair salon where McField works.
McField's creativity is expressed at the salon, where she does makeup and nails. She also makes tie-dye shirts and dreamcatchers.
As McField added details to her drawing, some youngsters carefully walked around it. Elsewhere on the street, youths picked up chalk and added their own decorations to the pavement.
"I love the instant reaction," McField said. "Especially the kids."
Children flocked to activities such as face painting and bubbles. Vendors lined the sidewalk.
Eight-year-old Awen Flickinger was drawn to three little goats from Caprikorn Farms in Gapland. She reached out to pet their fluffy faces.
Awen carried a notebook with her containing sketches she drew.
"She's an artist," her mother, Erin Cohen, said.
Cohen said they traveled from Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, so Awen could explore other expressions of art.
"I got my hair dyed," Awen said merrily, wearing a thin blue streak in her hair.
A painting of a blue whale adorned her cheek, and she carried blue Play-Doh with her. Awen shaped it into a whale.
Dozens of kids waited in line for creations from balloon artist Mike John, who wore a rainbow balloon hat and a sparkly vest.
Kristin Benante's sons eagerly accepted balloon animals. Their family moved to Middletown in 2019.
"They love it," she said. "It's like everything a kid could want."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.