Dancers in flowing dresses of pale blue and pink gracefully stepped across the stage.
Flower petals, from an earlier number, lay scattered across the floor. Carroll Creek served as a backdrop for the Zhong Shen Dance Group and numerous other performers Saturday during the Asian American Center of Frederick’s Celebrate Asian Heritage event.
Elizabeth Chung, executive director of the center, said the event marked the first of a culture series that will be held the first Saturday of each month through September along Carroll Creek. The kickoff event was meant to be held May 7, but was rescheduled due to inclement weather.
The center, a nonprofit, offers citizenship classes, translation services, English classes, workforce development and more.
Chung said the goal of the culture series is to celebrate diversity, so it was fitting that the Celebrate Asian Heritage event was held during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
Performers represented numerous countries, such as Cambodia, Japan, Vietnam and China.
“Our group always promotes the Chinese culture,” Zhong Shen Dance Group member Kaiti Yen said.
The dancers came from Montgomery County for the event. They have full-time jobs, according to Yen, but they make time for dance because it is their passion. They have been dancing together at least 10 years.
“This is a good opportunity for us to share the culture,” Yen said.
Up the steps from the stage, the smell of grilled chicken wafted over a hungry crowd. Vendors served fried rice, teriyaki shrimp, chicken yakitori and more. Youngsters made crafts under the shade of tents.
Frederick residents Ayesha Jackson and her son Casen, 10, threw origami butterfly paper airplanes they’d just made.
Jackson said her neighbor told her about the event.
“I was like, ‘This would be a great thing to do,’” Jackson said.
Casen launched his airplane into the sky again and again. Somehow, it circled back to him with each launch from his fingertips.
“He loves airplanes,” his mother said.
Brunswick resident and artist Lea Craigie taught visitors how to make the miniature airplanes. Her portfolio, however, includes work on a much larger scale.
Craigie is a muralist, oil painter and digital artist who was featured as the official artist of the 2022 National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C.
On Saturday, her depictions of cherry blossoms, bees and butterflies adorned her little corner of the heritage event.
Craigie said she has known Wuiping Yap, of the Asian American Center of Frederick, for years and wanted to support the Celebrate Asian Heritage event.
Yap serves as the event coordinator for the center. On Saturday, she shared messages of unity with the crowd between performances.
“Bottom line, we’re all the same. It doesn’t matter how we look. ... We all have to be nice neighbors,” Yap said into the microphone, drawing applause.
Chung in an interview offered a similar sentiment.
“We are all from different parts, but we are one human race,” she said.
