The Wine Kitchen to close for renovations
Downtown Frederick restaurant The Wine Kitchen will close in January while the business undergoes renovations ahead of its 10th anniversary.
According to a news release from the restaurant, which is at 50 Carroll Creek Way, it will close its doors through the entirety of the month of January, with plans to return in February. The restaurant’s last day before the closure will be New Year’s Eve.
The renovations will include “upgrades to all areas of the bar and restaurant” along with updates to the menu and wine list, but owner Jason Miller says there will not be substantial changes to what makes The Wine Kitchen unique.
“This isn’t an ‘overhaul’ or a ‘re-do’ of some sort,” Miller is quoted as saying. “We are taking elements of the Wine Kitchen experience that our customers have come to love over the past decade and elevating them in ways that perfectly compliment our long-standing culture of great food and drink, delivered with simplicity and comfort in mind.”
Miller goes on to say the restaurant is making efforts to ensure its staff stays onboard during the closure.
FITCI receives Outstanding Economic Development AwardThe Frederick Innovative Technology Technology Center Inc. (or FITCI) was honored by the Rural Maryland Council with an award recognizing it for “outstanding rural development.”
The honor, which recognizes FITCI for “outstanding leadership and public service in advocating policy solutions to greatly benefit rural communities,” was presented to FITCI during the 2021 Rural Summit, held in Annapolis on Dec. 1 and 2.
Founded in 2004, FITCI aims to “foster entrepreneurial activity in the information technology and life sciences industries within Frederick County,” according to a release.
FITCI received a grant from the Rural Maryland Council in 2016, after which it grew from 14 member companies to more than 70. FITCI’s CEO, Kathie Callahan Brady, said the support from RMC has been instrumental to FITCI’s ongoing success.
“RMC’s support, in tandem with our partners in the Governor’s office, Frederick County, the City of Frederick, especially Frederick County’s Office of Economic Development and Frederick City’s Economic Development Department, helped revitalize FITCI,” she said.
FITCI is currently planning to build a new life science Innovation Center in Frederick, which will be paid for in part by grants provided by the RMC, the state of Maryland, Frederick County and the city of Frederick.
Frederick business owner wins tourism advocacy award
Emily Dorr, owner and creative director of Frederick-based marketing firm Postern, recently won the Maryland Tourism Coalition’s Tourism Advocate Award.
Dorr was recognized for her firm’s hard work at marketing their clients during the pandemic, according to a news release.
Ruth Toomey, executive director of the Maryland Tourism Coalition, said Postern was able to pivot in remarkable ways in light of the pandemic.
“It would have been easy for Emily to take the posture that so many other small businesses owners were forced to endure throughout the COVID-19 pandemic: hunkered down and simply focusing on self-preservation,” Toomey said in the release. “It was certainly the safest approach; however, she has always been committed to ensuring the success of her clients, even when it’s fraught with challenges.”
Dorr’s efforts included creating strategic marketing efforts for clients, hosting collaboration sessions for both clients and non-clients to discuss best practices, designing signage for companies to promote cleanliness and a number of other efforts.
Most notably, Dorr was recognized for the creation of Postern Publishing, a new branch of the existing marketing agency. Postern Publishing went on to house Maryland Road Trips, an online guide for travel inspiration for those looking to get out of their house but still do it safely. Maryland Road Trips has promoted 132 of Maryland’s municipalities and more than 500 businesses around the state.
“This is truly an honor,” Dorr said in the release, “especially after the year all businesses have had. Postern did not escape being affected by COVID.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.