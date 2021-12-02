Three weeks out from Christmas, Frederick is ramping up its holiday spirit.
Dozens crowded into the Delaplaine Arts Center Thursday evening to peruse intricately decorated gingerbread houses and wreaths submitted for Celebrate Frederick’s “Scents and Sweets Competition and Auction” — an event the nonprofit’s executive director, Jen Martin, estimates has been recurring for at least 20 years.
Donald Harver has been in charge of organizing the competition for about 13 of those years. The auction went virtual last year due to the pandemic, and it felt good to be back with the competitors and visitors in-person Thursday night, he said.
The event has “scents and sweets” in its title, he noted. “Those two things, you certainly can’t get from photos, you know?”
Jennifer Jones guesses she’s been participating in the amateur gingerbread house contest for about five years. Before she submitted her first entry — which she did thanks to nudging from her good friend, Harver — she’d never made anything out of gingerbread. Her first year was “kind of a disaster,” she joked, but she’s improved with each submission.
On Thursday, she stood behind an elaborate castle lined with gumdrops. A sprig of pine stood at the center of the courtyard. She couldn’t name any particular inspiration for the creation.
“Maybe Hogwarts?” she said, referring to the school of witchcraft and wizardry from “Harry Potter.”
Either way, she was pleased with how it came out. Anytime she finishes a gingerbread house, there are always aspects of its design she wishes she could go back and change. But that’s part of the fun of the competition, she said — thinking about what she wants to include in her structure the next year.
Over the years Harver has been involved with the contest and auction, he’s watched people who once competed as children move up to the teen and later the amateur category. Some have gone on to study culinary arts in college or have otherwise pursued a passion in food artistry, he said.
While Celebrate Frederick’s event may not have been the original inspiration for the careers and hobbies of these participants, it’s still neat that it was part of their journeys, Harver said with a chuckle.
The Razvi surname was especially prominent among Thursday’s gingerbread house competitors. In all, seven children from the family submitted entries.
Aliya Razvi, 13, created a log cabin scene that included four trees made from pretzels, a path made from crushed candy and a tiny doormat that read “Happy Christmas!” To shape the gingerbread for the main structure, she rolled gingerbread in aluminum foil and baked it, Aliya explained.
Across the busy room, her sister, 20-year-old Carina Razvi, was competing in the amateur division. She used fondant to shape a man sitting before a carefully decorated piano, which featured miniscule piano keys she used melted candy to create. Her family had a 30 minute drive to the Delaplaine Center, but her creation luckily came out intact, Carina said, smiling.
Loading the gingerbread house in a car to drive it to the competition is always the most nerve-wracking part of the process, Jones said. She’s been fortunate enough to have averted disaster in previous years, but she knows competitors who haven’t been so lucky.
Though she’s considering leaving her castle out for squirrels to snack on this year, she doesn’t think she’d ever eat one of her creations herself after bringing it home from the competition.
“It tastes OK, but it’s hard as a rock,” she said, laughing.
