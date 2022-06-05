Carrying folding chairs, picnic baskets and blankets, hundreds of people flooded into Baker Park on Sunday evening for the kickoff to Celebrate Frederick’s annual summer concert series.
Performers will take to the Baker Park bandshell every Sunday in June, July and August. Admission is free. The first performer for the 2022 series was Groovalicious, a 1970s funk band.
Celebrate Frederick has been putting on the events for decades, said Celebrate Frederick Executive Director Jen Martin. The concerts were canceled in 2020, but they went off without a hitch last year, Martin said. Organizers counted themselves lucky that masking and distancing requirements lifted shortly before the series was about to begin, she recalled.
Martin smiled as she looked around at the sprawling crowd Sunday night.
“It’s always great when we can offer the community a free event and a way to gather,” she said. “It’s just one of those quality-of-life events that we have in Frederick that make is such a great place to live.”
A few yards away, Mike and Maureen Oakley sat with their friends, Julie and Curtis Carlton, around a small folding table draped in a white cloth. The group’s setup was elaborate — Maureen had told Mike it was silly to bring the table, he said, but he did it anyway, and they’d covered it snacks and drinks.
They pointed to a wedge of cheese and a bottle of balsamic dressing they said had been purchased earlier that day at a downtown farmers market.
“Everything is Frederick,” Curtis said with a laugh.
He and Julie hadn’t been to one of the summer concerts in many years, they said. But they were glad to be back, enticed by Sunday’s perfect weather and the promise of ‘70s beats.
“It’s fantastic,” Curtis said. “It’s nice being outdoors. The fact that it’s free and anybody can come and go is awesome.”
A few dozen people — from toddlers up to seniors — danced enthusiastically in front of the stage throughout the evening as Groovalicious played.
Davy Warren wasn’t one of them, but his wife was. He watched her from a safe distance, seated in a folding chair on the lawn. A birthday balloon was pinned to his chair, but no one was celebrating: It was a way for members of his group to find each other in the crowd, he said.
Warren attended Sunday with a group of fellow retirees who had started meeting up for regular outings. It started with coffee a few weeks ago, Warren said, and now, the group is transitioning from acquaintances to friends.
Warren moved to Frederick in 1984, and said he’s been attending the summer concert series ever since.
“It’s always a great place to be,” he said.
The last time Lionel and Heather Hounkanrin attended one of the summer concerts, their son, Arthur, couldn’t walk yet. But on Sunday, he toddled happily through the grass, clutching a sippy cup as “I Will Survive” floated across the park.
Arthur, 2, was enjoying dancing and clapping along to the beat, his parents said. He nodded seriously when asked if he liked the music.
Heather said she thought the concert series was better advertised this time than it had been in years part.
“I knew it was starting instead of finding out in August,” she said.
Celebrate Frederick forms a volunteer committee each year to pick the performers, Martin said, and always aims to line up a diverse group. In the next few weeks, Baker Park will host Latin, country, rock and reggae-style bands.
“We try to have something for everyone,” Martin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.