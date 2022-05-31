There’s a photograph of Charlie Nicodemus from last year’s Walkersville Volunteer Fire Co. Carnival that the town’s burgess recently posted on social media.
In the picture, Nicodemus — 92 years old at the time — is seated on a plastic horse on the carnival’s merry-go-round, holding on with both hands. His shorts are covered in his characteristic plaid. His face is shining with his huge, even more characteristic smile.
“It sort of just sums up his life,” Walkersville Burgess Chad Weddle said of the photo. “Living life to the fullest for 93 years.”
Nicodemus, a storied philanthropist and prolific volunteer known locally as “Mr. Walkersville” and “Charlie Nic,” died Saturday, sending waves of sadness through his beloved community.
He is survived by Kathryn Nicodemus, his wife of 70 years, from whom he was inseparable; two children; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
An obituary of more than 1,000 words published over the weekend in The Frederick News-Post chronicled his many accolades and accomplishments.
A lifelong Walkersville resident and worshipper at Walkersville United Methodist Church, Nicodemus was president of the Frederick Mutual Insurance Co., and a director of Frederick’s Farmers and Mechanics National Bank.
He was an active member of Frederick’s Rotary Club, the Walkersville Fire Co., and the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission, and a founding donor for the Community Foundation of Frederick County.
At Hood College, the Nicodemus Athletic Center is named in honor of Charlie and Kathryn. They received honorary doctorates from the school in 2005 for their support and were among the first inducted into the Hood College Athletic Hall of Fame.
Those who loved Nicodemus will remember him for his community service and generosity — but also his crackling wit, ceaseless enthusiasm, kind-hearted nature and fierce love of Walkersville and its residents.
“He was just a good, wholesome person,” said Mark Lancaster, who served with Nicodemus as a Frederick Rotarian for 15 years.
A cheerleader
Nicodemus was born in Walkersville in 1929 and graduated from Walkersville High School in 1946.
His roots ran a deep Walkersville blue. His grandfather was the town’s doctor for 55 years. He’d visit patients on horseback and would pull a tooth for 25 cents, fit someone with glasses for 75 cents and deliver a baby for $3, Nicodemus told the News-Post last fall with a big smile. If someone didn’t have the money to pay him, he’d take a chicken or slice or ham as compensation.
His uncles owned Glade Valley Bakery. His father owned the Robert Terry Garment Co. in Walkersville. After graduating from Johns Hopkins University, Nicodemus was vice president and manager of the contract sewing factory for seven years, according to his obituary.
Afterward, he started his career with Frederick Mutual Insurance Co.. He was named a director of Frederick’s Farmers and Mechanics National Bank in 1973.
Frederick County Board of Education President Brad Young got to know Nicodemus at the bank.
Nicodemus and his wife made rock candy, Young remembered, and his jacket always smelled like peppermint, spearmint or cherry.
Later, when Young ran for Board of Education — and more recently, when he filed to run for County Council — Nicodemus was his “cheerleader.”
In the 12 years Young has been a school board member, Nicodemus has only missed one Walkersville High School graduation. Just last week, Young saw him at a high school softball game.
After the girls took a quick lead of 8-0, Young recalled, Nicodemus announced, “This one’s in the books!”
‘The right formula’
The first time Tony Checchia encountered Nicodemus was during a real estate deal.
Checchia’s mom and dad were buying from Nicodemus a building that housed the Frederick Mutual Insurance Co. Checchia was representing them.
One condition, he remembered, was that an older woman who had lived in the building for many years be allowed to stay as long as she’d like.
Nicodemus agreed to subsidize her rent to meet market value, Checchia said.
“Is this normal?” he remembers asking Rocky Mackintosh, the man representing Nicodemus in the sale.
“Well, you know,” Checchia recalls Mackintosh responding, “it’s Charlie.”
“That was 30 years ago and I remember it like it was yesterday,” Checchia said. “I was so blown away and so impressed by the humanity and the sincerity and the gesture.”
A decade later, Checchia met Nicodemus again when he became a Frederick Rotarian. The first thing Nicodemus asked him, Checchia recalled, was how the tenant was doing.
Over the next 20 years, Nicodemus — a Frederick Rotarian for 58 years — became a mentor and role model for Checchia.
He fondly remembers the pride Nicodemus took in coordinating the annual Rotary speech contest, especially when Walkersville students participated.
On Wednesday, the Frederick Rotary Club will host a special program for members to share memories of Nicodemus. They’ll dress in plaid in his honor, Checchia said.
“What a life lived,” he said. “As divided as the world is, when you lead with love and you have the character of a Charlie Nicodemus, that’s the right formula.”
‘A pretty special person’
Rick Weldon, president and CEO of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, wants to make sure Nicodemus is also remembered as one of the “most dependable, reliable patrons of community theater” that he’s ever met.
When Weldon was performing with The Fredericktowne Players, he could count on seeing Nicodemus and his wife in the audienceand getting a review from them after the show. He fondly remembers how much Nicodemus enjoyed the community theater’s production of “Annie.” Nicodemus knew the words to all of the songs.
Once, after Weldon narrated the Gettysburg Address over a performance by the Spires Brass Band, Nicodemus approached him with tears in his eyes. In a Facebook post, Weldon recalled how Nicodemus shook his hand and grabbed his arm firmly and remarked, “Young man, you stirred my soul.”
Weldon was in his 50s at the time, he said with a laugh.
He’ll remember Nicodemus for the “indelible mark” he left on the heart and soul of every life he touched.
“Everyone had a shared humanity, and he wanted to be a part of that,” he said.
Bonnie Leins became emotional as she thought of no longer seeing Nicodemus walk down Fulton Avenue, where she was his neighbor.
They helped form the Walkersville Historical Society in 2012. For every meeting, Nicodemus would bring a little bag with him and pull out artifact after artifact, telling stories of “days gone by” in the small town.
“He reminded me of Mary Poppins,” Liens said with a laugh.
In the 12 years she knew Nicodemus, she knew he was a “big deal.” She’d see his name on lists of donors for nonprofits all around Frederick County.
But she was amazed when she read his obituary. She didn’t know about half of the accomplishments listed. Nicodemus never boasted about them.
“I walked in and showed it to my husband, and I said, ‘This man did so much for the community in which he lived,’ ” she said. “That’s a pretty special person.”
