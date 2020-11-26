The African American Resources-Cultural Heritage Society will use space rented from the city under a new lease with the city to create a heritage center to share Frederick's African-American history.
The city announced the $10-a-year lease Wednesday.
It will provide the AARCH with about 3,200 square feet of space on the ground floor of the city's East All Saints Parking Deck to create a heritage center to share the history of Frederick's black residents.
The facility will include permanent exhibit space, a multi-purpose area for theater or meeting space, and research and archiving facilities.
It will display local artifacts and first-hand accounts from black Fredericktonians 90 years or older.
The lease's initial term is for 10 years. The Heritage Center is planning for a grand opening in 2022.
