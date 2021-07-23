A Civil War-style, nondenominational church service will be held at Historic Rocky Springs Chapel in Frederick at 1 p.m. July 25.
The service will be conducted by Chaplain Steve McCarty, who will be wearing Civil War period attire. Chaplain McCarty is a member of the nonprofit organization Re-enactor’s Missions for Jesus Christ.
Most sermons preached at Historic Rocky Springs Chapel were originally delivered between 1861 and 1865.
Immediately after the service, Historic Rocky Springs Chapel, Inc. trustee Kirk Callison will share a brief history of the Tract Ministry in the Civil War. HRSC is dedicated to using living history programs to accurately educate the public on historical Christian practices and the impact of faith on American society during the Civil War.
The wearing of Civil War period attire to the church service and living history program is encouraged but not required.
Historic Rocky Springs Chapel is at 7817 Rocky Springs Road, Frederick.
Contact HRSC at 912-492-4355 or debbymoone@gmail.com for more information.
