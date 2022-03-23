Jack R. Gannon, a deaf author and educator known for his writing on Deaf history, died on March 14 at the age of 85.
A resident of New Market, Gannon was remembered by the National Association of the Deaf as an author who captured the heritage of Deaf culture. But he was remembered by his family as a loving father, an attentive husband, someone who loved working with his hands and above all else, simply a great man.
Jeff Gannon, Jack’s son, spoke over the phone this week on first day back at work following his father’s death. While fielding questions regarding how he was doing, one feeling stood out to him, he said.
“I am just in this state of gratitude and of awe,” he said. “This man had such a life, such a storybook life, that we could all just hope to emulate.”
That storybook got its start on Nov. 23, 1936, according to a memorial piece published by Gallaudet University.
Gannon lost his hearing at the age of 8 after he contracted spinal meningitis, according to the piece. A native of West Plains, Missouri, Gannon attended the Missouri School for the Deaf and graduated in 1954 before heading to Washington, D.C., to attend what was then Gallaudet College.
It was at Gallaudet where Gannon met the love of his life, Rosalyn Faye Lee.
“He just adored her,” Jeff said of his father’s love for his mother. The pair both graduated in 1959, and they quickly started their life together.
“They got married five days after graduation,” Jeff said. “So they were married for 63 years, and together for 67-and-a-half.”
The pair both taught at the Nebraska School for the Deaf from 1959 to 1968, according to the National Association of the Deaf’s piece.
Rosalyn Gannon, speaking over the phone this week with the assistance of an American Sign Language interpreter, said she and her husband spent those years in Nebraska teaching and coaching sports teams, and that her husband loved the relationships he was able to build with the students.
“He was just wonderful with the students,” she said. “That last year, he was a coach and was undefeated. And he was offered a job at Gallaudet University, but he decided to wait and not tell anybody until all the games of the season were over and the celebration was going on... It broke his heart to share the news that we would be moving back east.”
Gannon served from his hiring until 1989 as executive secretary of the Gallaudet Alumni Association and as the director of various alumni offices before acting as special assistant to the university’s first deaf president, I. King Jordan, up until Gannon’s 1996 retirement, according to the university.
Gannon wrote a total of five books over the course of his career, with the first, “Deaf Heritage: A Narrative History of Deaf America,” published in 1981, the university’s biography of him said.
Gannon’s most recent book, “Get Your Elbow Off the Horn: Stories Through the Years,” was published in 2020. The university’s biography of Gannon said it was a “a deeply personal collection of vignettes gathered over his lifetime.”
In their retirement, he and his wife purchased a farmhouse in New Market, which, according to Jeff, sits on 34 acres of land. Jeff said his parents faithfully kept up with the farm — and that his mother plans to continue to do so — and it shows his father’s love of hard work.
“Even though he went on to become this academic that worked in administration, he never lost his love for blue jeans and calloused hands,” he said of his father. “And his whole life, he always had blue jeans and calloused hands, even as he was sitting at the computer, writing books.”
Jeff said he remembered loading up the truck with tools on Saturday mornings with his father for a day’s worth of renovating the farmhouse, or working in his father’s shop on a number of projects. Rosalyn remembered those projects as well.
“He was a very good carver of wood,” she said. “He loved working in his shop and making things… There were a lot of walls that needed to be fixed (in the farm house) and a lot of wood flooring that needed to be removed, but we didn’t want to throw it away. So he would make these little wooden Christmas trees out of it, and we would give them away to friends. So many, many of our friends now have these wonderful Christmas trees from Jack.”
Jackie Kanekuni, president of Frederick Deaf Seniors, said Gannon’s absence in the Frederick Deaf community will be sorely felt.
“He was literally the pillar of the community here in Frederick,” she said through an interpreter.
Kanekuni said she remembers Gannon for his warm, loving sense of humor, saying he sang “White Christmas” at holiday parties each year, saying she had goosebumps just remembering it. She also noted how welcoming he and Rosalyn were to members of the community.
“He welcomed everyone to his farm, and I mean everybody,” she said. “No matter the age, he loved talking to everybody. He would talk about his work, but he could talk about anything, to be honest.”
Donna Frank, a Frederick photographer and a member of the Deaf community herself, said through an interpreter that Gannon’s warmth is exactly what she’ll miss most about him.
“I just loved watching him with Rosalyn,” Frank said. “They just love each other so much. I wish there were more people like both of them.”
Besides Rosalyn and Jeff, Gannon is survived by a daughter, Christine, who is the director of Health and Wellness Programs at Gallaudet, according to the university’s website.
A memorial fund was set up in Gannon’s honor at the university; more information can be found at gallaudet.edu/office-of-development/giving-at-gallaudet/dr-jack-gannon.
