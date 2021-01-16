When thousands gathered in Frederick to peacefully protest in the name of Black lives June 5, Akiyyah Billups didn't know Frederick March for Justice would one day become a nonprofit and receive an award for its work seven months later.
The day of the protest, people held signs and chanted for justice for George Floyd, the News-Post previously reported. Heavy rain fell and thunder crashed overhead, but the weather did not deter protestors from gathering.
"That was the day that pricked my heart," Billups told 100-some people virtually gathered Saturday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday. He would have been 92 on Friday.
Billups, executive director of Frederick March For Justice, believes everyday people can accomplish small things in a great way. King once said, "If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way."
Billups encouraged people not to think of the civil rights leader as a giant no one could live up to, but as a man. He struggled and faced opposition. He was a husband, father, brother and friend.
"We too can live out a life and a legacy just like Dr. Martin Luther King did if we can go back and get to the heart and the mindset of the matter," Billups said. "We too can accomplish great things that will enact change within our community, within our systems and our institutions."
Part of creating that change involves investing in young people, she said. Youthful activists helped organize the march in June and many young people turned up to support.
"When you hear people chanting, 'Black lives matter,' it's not saying all lives don't matter," Billups said. "It's saying, historically, we have seen that sometimes they've excluded us from that conversation, to say specifically that Black lives matter."
Following the march, organizers continued serving the community, like by providing coats and food to those in need.
The National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Club (NANBPWC) of Frederick recognized Frederick March For Justice with its visionary award, the highest esteem bestowed by the club.
Other groups and individuals were also honored with awards. Frederick Alderman Derek Shackelford received the distinguished leadership award and spoke to the hardships families living on the margins face during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tarolyn Thrasher was honored with the "inspire to achieve" award for connecting people through her podcast "Next on the Mic." The club recognized Natasha Valencia with the outstanding entrepreneurship award for opening her Frederick bakery and cafe, 4 The Love of Sweets.
Woman to Woman Mentoring, Inc. earned an award for outstanding community service for facilitating mentorships between local women and promoting their growth. Frederick Minority Owned Businesses Group, which has about 5,200 members on Facebook, got the outstanding technology award for promoting businesses.
The Martin Luther King Jr. birthday observance and awards ceremony also fundraised for its student scholarship fund. The NANBPWC has distributed more than $100,000 over 108 students, president Gwen Hoy said.
To honor King's legacy, she encouraged people to do good for the community on their day off.
"On Monday, let it be a day on," Hoy said, "Not a day off."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.