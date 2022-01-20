A visitor could pass through Emmitsburg unaware of the rich history it holds, but a new crop of historical exhibits along the main thoroughfare will make it much harder for a person to leave town without learning something new.
Eleven flat-paneled historical signs known as wayside exhibits — along with a multi-paneled kiosk — are now scattered along Main Street and Seton Avenue. The most recent batch of signs was installed over the summer as part of a town initiative that’s been in progress for about three years.
“You’re getting a view of history through a small-town lens,” said Ruth Bielobocky, graphic designer and owner of Iondesign, which built the exhibits.
One sign describes the arrival of Virginian troops in 1863, four days after the Battle of Gettysburg ended. The Southerners encountered federal troops, leading to a skirmish near Emmitsburg’s town square. Seventy Union soldiers and their captain were captured. A black and white photo depicts Civil War veterans and U.S. Marines marching through the square, years later, to participate in a reenactment in 1922.
Interpretative planner Scott Grove did much of the research and writing for the project.
“Emmitsburg has a very interesting history. We’ve had a great time putting them together,” he said. “[The exhibits are] very helpful in being able to better understand Emmitsburg today through the past.”
Mayor Don Briggs identified some of the topics to get them started and spoke passionately about the town’s history. He pointed to the thousands of tourists who come to Emmitsburg each year, outnumbering the 3,000-some residents. The National Shrine of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, the National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes, the National Fire Academy and Mount St. Mary’s University bring people from all over to the small town.
“We could have 100 [exhibits]. The history’s here,” Briggs said.
Bielobocky, whose work can be found at historic sites around the country, is fond of the exhibit that contextualizes the Great Fire of 1863. The blaze reportedly damaged a quarter of the town and left 55 families homeless. Afterward, roughly 70 percent of local workers left to find jobs elsewhere, diminishing the town’s progress.
Chronicle Press, a commercial printer in Emmitsburg, provided many of the images found on the exhibits. The business also has a sign of its own that speaks to the history of the newspaper it used to publish, the Emmitsburg Chronicle. Other images came from Emmitsburg.net, the National Archives, Library of Congress and the Maryland Room of Frederick County Public Libraries, according to Grove.
Two exhibits speak to the history of the firefighting. One depicts Vigilant Hose Company members from 1929. There’s also images of a VHC fireman’s helmet worn between the 1890s and 1910s, the 1884 ledger containing the names of original members and a 19th century trumpet officers used to amplify their voices during a fire. Other signs explain how the glass mural outside the Frederick County Fire & Rescue Museum got there and highlight the town’s connection to World War I. Also featured are the Emmit House, St. Joseph’s House and Emmitsburg Railroad.
Made of a durable fiberglass embedment, the signs should last 10 to 15 years, according to Bielobocky.
“When we think about history, a lot of times we don’t think about the people in the small towns,” she said. “I give the town a lot of credit for really understanding how important it is to bring your history to the street level.”
Town Clerk Madeline Shaw applied for three grants to support the effort. She kept track of the budget, timeline and submitted progress reports to the grant agency. The town received 50 percent of the funding in fiscal years 2019, 2020 and 2021 from the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area for the exhibits, according to Shaw. Total expenses so far amount to about $66,200, of which roughly $33,100 came from Maryland Heritage Areas Authority grant funds.
“We hoped people would understand the historical significance of Emmitsburg in American history,” Shaw wrote in an email. “We also hope the public will better understand the historical significance of landmarks and sights they drive or walk by every day that might otherwise go unnoticed.”
There’s more work being done to preserve Emmitsburg’s history.
Briggs said residents can expect to see a wayside exhibit outside the former St. Euphemia’s School and Sisters’ House on DePaul Street, now an apartment building. The school provided education for children of color as early as 1886.
Shaw said the town plans to apply for another grant in March to finish the walking tour by creating a brochure and webpage to guide visitors. The goal is to complete the endeavor by the end of the year.
The mayor expressed hope that the historical signs draw visitors and benefit business.
“There’s so many stories to tell here,” he said.
