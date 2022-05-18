Many Frederick Community College students have one or even two jobs to make ends meet. And with the rising cost of food, it can be difficult to support themselves while still in school.
To help combat this, FCC has established a food pantry for those who might need it.
Research shows that students who experience food insecurity are more likely to develop neural issues in the brain, which can impact a person’s emotional responses and learning abilities.
Food and school performance are linked, according to a study published February 2022 in Frontiers in Nutrition titled “Association Between Eating Habits and Perceived School Performance: A Cross-Sectional Study Among 46,455 Adolescents From 42 Countries.” The study found that the more healthfully the students ate, the better they felt they did in school.
In 2012, FCC established a food pantry funded by its student government association through the student activity fee. The food pantry is at the Student Center in the Center of Student Engagement’s office at H-101.
Since then, faculty and staff at FCC have made it a point to contribute through donations and fundraising events.
“It’s a small pantry, so we have a cabinet in our office that is mainly grab-and-go type food that is donated to the college,” said Kristi Mills, assistant director for the Center of Student Engagement. “The idea of it is if a student is hungry and can’t afford to get something to eat for whatever reasons, they can come in and just grab a snack.”
The community has made it a point to contribute as well.
“We do have some students that will donate to it, sometimes community organizations, there might be churches that donate,” she said. “Wawa was donating a little bit. They had food that was going to expire soon, so they would bring that in and donate it.”
The pantry is open Monday through Friday during school hours for any students who may need it and by appointment with Campus Security during off-hours.
“We have purchased an automated food pantry that should arrive during the summer that will allow access during all hours the college is open,” said Jeanni Winston-Muir, executive director of the Center for Student Engagement.
During the fall semester, the pantry will include fresh fruits and vegetables, more take-home options and expanding the types of food available.
To access the food pantry, students scan a QR code provided on the door of the pantry, which is used to assess numbers for the semester to help coordinate donations.
The QR code will ask for a name and an email; however, Mills said it was not uncommon to receive fake names, which is acceptable.
Students are welcome to take up to two items per day from the pantry.
“People have started donating items that students can take home to fix … stuff that you might have to cook,” Mills said. “Those items, we don’t limit. We have bags, and students can take as much as they want [of] those.”
The food pantry has grown a bit to offer a wider variety of food, such as popcorn, candy and beverages, as well as canned soups and vegetables, pancake mixes and condiments.
Anyone can donate to the food pantry. Food donations can be taken directly to the office, where they will be accepted by any of the workers. Monetary donations are also accepted and used to purchase popular pantry items.
“Specific items we look for are nonperishable food donations such as Pop-Tarts; microwavable meals that don’t need to be refrigerated, like soups, mac-n-cheese, and pasta; granola or cereal bars; crackers, chip and packaged nuts; or pre-wrapped cookies or snack cakes,” Mills said.
Mills encourages students to let others know that the food pantry exists to normalize using a service such as this.
“We worry that there’s a stigma around it, like people are embarrassed to come in and go to the cabinet, and it has nothing to do with that,” Mills said. “It’s here if you need it. Grab something.”
FCC faculty and staff are in the process of expanding the food pantry to be larger and have more food variety and more staffing.
The FCC Foundation, Dining Services, and the Center for Student Engagement teamed up to provide meal cards for dining services to eligible students who suffer more chronic food insecurity,” Winston-Muir said.
Great idea!!! Many years ago, when I attended FCC, I used to cut out the Ponderosa steakhouse coupons (Yes, I know I am dating myself!!) and used to eat there in between my classes and job while staying on my food budget. I would start my day with 8 a.m. classes and end my days at 11 p.m. when my work shift ended. Good job to all those juggling their education, work schedule, and general life needs in between. Keep up the good work!
