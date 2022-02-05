While Fire in Ice may have been missing some of its hotter elements this year, it was still the coolest place to be in Frederick this weekend.
The annual downtown event, which transforms the city’s hub of business and entertainment into a veritable winter wonderland on the first Saturday in February each year, had to take a break last year due the ongoing pandemic.
But event organizers were happy to bring Fire in Ice back this year, albeit in a diminished capacity. While the Downtown Frederick Partnership elected last month to forego some of the event’s iconic features, like fire performances by Pyrophoric, more than 100 ice sculptures dotted the streets of downtown, mostly themed around the businesses they sat outside.
Kara Norman, executive director for the Downtown Frederick Partnership, said it was great to be back on a briskly cold Saturday.
“It’s great to see everybody back and having a good time,” she said. “It’s also really great for the businesses; January’s been a quiet month downtown. It’s been cold and the weather’s been awful, so it’s great to have.”
Norman said the decision to cut some of the activities Fire in Ice is known for was a tough one, but it was made during the absolute peak of cases from the omicron variant of COVID-19, and the partnership didn’t think it would be wise to encourage too many people to gather in the same spot.
Even so, thousands flocked downtown to check out the sites and maybe scoop up a deal at one of the many shops downtown.
One of those shops, Brainstorm Comics & Gaming on North Market Street, had two ice sculptures outside: one of Batman, and one of Spider-Man. The comic shop asked the age old question comics fans everywhere ask: “Who would win in a fight?”
Noelle Laxton, manager for the shop, said the annual event is a great way to celebrate downtown Frederick.
“It’s really been beautiful, especially after all the craziness that’s gone on with COVID,” they said. “It’s beautiful to see people coming together as a community again and not only be so excited to be out and about again, but also being respectful of the situation as well.”
Laxton said the store was offering a 30 percent off special on back issues of comic books and graphic novels, “so everybody can get all caught up on the stories they love.” Laxton said the day had been incredibly busy.
And if you were wondering who would win in a fight, Laxton said the answers were split by age, with younger fans preferring the pluckier Spider-Man and older fans preferring Batman’s brooding side.
A few blocks away on Patrick Street, Amira Chappelle Brooks was using Fire in Ice to also celebrate the first anniversary of her handmade candle business, Chappelle Candle Co., which just moved into a physical location in October after previously functioning mostly as a booth at fairs.
According to her, she had seen an increased amount of foot traffic thanks to the event.
“It’s good to see people back in downtown Frederick, even though we’re not doing any of the fire stuff,” Chappelle Brooks said. “It’s nice to see everybody and I think where my shop is on Patrick Street is a pretty good location; I’ve gotten some pretty decent traffic.”
Much like Laxton, Chappelle Brooks said Fire in Ice is very much a celebration of Frederick itself. She said the past year of business for her has shown her how great the community is.
“The past year has been really great; I really give all the credit to the Frederick community,” she said. “I wouldn’t be quite literally where I am had I not started in Frederick because of how supportive this community is for small businesses, makers and artists.”
And while most of the fiery events were canceled, Fire in Ice wasn’t totally without fire; Citizens Truck Company was posted up on Patrick Street, right near Chappelle Brooks’ business with a fire pit and words of wisdom about fire safety.
Judy White, fire prevention chair for the fire company, said the company’s presence at the festival has been a tradition for years now.
“We’ve been doing this for six or seven years now, and we’ve been doing this as community outreach on community asset detail,” White said.
White said the company is a regular presence at the city’s First Saturday events, highlighting different ways of keeping safe depending on the time of year. For the cold weather, White said part of their advice is encouraging people not to use generators inside to avoid a potentially deadly buildup of exhaust fumes.
And on a lighter note, the company offered s’more stuff for kids (and the young at heart) to make while they warmed up by the fire.
Howard and Jeanne Metz, a Frederick couple, said they had just gotten downtown and were excited to check out this year’s Fire in Ice.
Howard said he and Jeanne had been frequent attendees of Fire in Ice events in years past, and he was excited to get back to it now that restrictions are lighter.
“It’s good to be out anywhere, but especially seeing Frederick reopen,” he said of the event. “(Fire in Ice) is very good to establish the face of the city to people who aren’t from this area, to show off our stores and our restaurants.”
