Before the skies had even faded from cotton-candy pink on Sunday evening, it already seemed like the entire City of Frederick had emptied out into its streets.
Hundreds sprawled out on the grassy lawns surrounding the Frederick County Fairgrounds, kids scampering over the blankets their parents had carefully arranged, jabbing one another with light-up rainbow swords. Even more crowded onto nearby sidewalks, some peering over a tall black fence to watch the the tail-end of the concert put on by Craig Campbell.
One woman tried to lift her daughter onto a short wall by Carroll Creek, only to crumple over with laughter as she failed again and again.
“Are you OK?” her daughter asked as her mother doubled over, wheezing with mirth.
Then — finally — the show began.
Fireworks sliced apart the Frederick skies, sending up jagged pops of blues, greens, whites and reds. Kids screamed with delight as their parents gasped and pointed at the exploding lights. Gradually, the night’s soft breeze took on a slightly smoky scent.
With the coronavirus pandemic still tearing through the county last year, Celebrate Frederick canceled its annual Fourth of July festivities. But this year, they were back on — if in a different location. Though the organization’s fireworks show is typically held at Baker Park, this year, it was hosted at the fairgrounds to give folks more room to spread out.
Still, 3-year-old Sullivan Shrestha couldn’t get enough of the light show. From his perch on a brick wall, he oo’ed and ahh’ed, gripping a plastic pair of binoculars.
“Fireworks! Fireworks! Fireworks!” he said over and over, later squealing, “I’m so happy!”
This marked his second ever fireworks show, Priscilla Shrestha explained — he experienced his first at just 7-months-old.
“He loved it then, too,” she said, beaming as her face was lit up by a spray of red.
But not everybody in the crowd was a Fourth of July veteran. Karia Ortega and her 13-year-old daughter, Rhonda Contreras, had driven down from Olney to see their first ever Independence Day fireworks show at the city’s fairgrounds.
Usually, they hang back at home, maybe eat some food, Ortega said. But this year they had decided to come to Frederick for the lights.
“We love pretty things,” she explained, smiling brightly.
From her spot on a low-sunk cloth chair, Contreras nodded in agreement, also grinning. Her forehead was speckled with patriotic stickers her mom had helped her put on.
Soon, though, the show’s booming sounds faded from the night, replaced by honking horns as the sidewalks emptied once again. Tired children hung onto their parents, as they migrated back to their cars.
It was time to go home.
