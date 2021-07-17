In an ink-smelling workshop in downtown Frederick, Scip Barnhart’s hand passed carefully over a century-old stone. A small group of onlookers held their breath.
As he worked, Barnhart, who teaches lithography — a printing method using oil, water and ink on a smooth slab of Bavarian limestone — muttered the same phrase over and over: “I hope this works.”
It did.
“This is the magic of printmaking,” Johnny Carrera said, smiling as Barnhart peeled a sheet of newsprint — now successfully printed with hand-drawn ink illustrations — off the stone.
For the first time in more than a year, the Frederick Book Arts Center opened its doors to the public Saturday in what it billed as a “grand re-opening.” Visitors trickled in and out throughout the day, assisting with demonstrations of antique printing and book binding techniques.
The center hadn’t been open for much more than a year when the coronavirus pandemic hit, said Carrera, its co-founder. He viewed Saturday as something of a re-introduction to the community.
The FBAC aims to “teach the craft and techniques associated with the Art of the Book,” according to its website — including letterpress printing, printmaking, book binding, photography, paper arts, and language arts. It hosts classes, workshops, field trips and community events.
New Market-based photographer Cam Miller took online classes in pop-up art from the FBAC during the pandemic, she said. She’s been eagerly waiting for the center to reopen and has taken to making books in a makeshift paper studio in her home.
“I just love all the inspiration that you find here,” she said.
And for Frederick residents Ben and Maria Lane, who brought their two young sons along, the event was a way to escape the heat and take a break from screens. They’d never visited the FBAC before.
“I’m interested in book-binding and how it works,” Ben said, adding with a chuckle, “and I know almost nothing about it.”
For Charlotte Mauler Hayes, a typesetter and designer at the center who started working there in the middle of the pandemic, seeing the public back in her space was a joy.
Carrera has big plans for the center. It’s filled with printing and bookmaking equipment he hopes to share with local artists who otherwise wouldn’t have access to such rare and expensive tools. He’s also aiming to host more field trips for local students.
For now, though, the FBAC is operating by appointment only. In the fall, staff hope to offer a full schedule of classes.
Visitors on Saturday were invited to print their own copy of The Ephemeral, an art-focused newspaper the center aims to create annually. It’s a love letter to the art of printing — volunteers had to painstakingly hand-set each letter upside-down and backwards in an antique press to bring the paper to life.
As the pandemic ripped across the world, Carrera said he found himself reflecting on the black death in Europe. He found solace in studying the renaissance — when art, music and culture flourished as people celebrated their freedom from the plague.
Slowly, Carrera began to hope a modern renaissance of sorts could be born from 2020’s tragedy. And he inked those hopes onto The Ephemeral’s front page.
“By following the example of those who stared into the void of death 525 years ago,” Carrera wrote, “we can better appreciate what makes life worth living.”
