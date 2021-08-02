Gentle murmurs and the sound of sneakers scuffing across pavement brushed the night air as a line of more than 100 people made their way through the heart of downtown Frederick, their faces illuminated by the red and blue flashing lights of police patrol cars, the bright white beams of cell phone flashlights and the more gentle glow of battery-operated candles.
Near the front of the crowd, Deborah Bay and Judy Owens smiled as they thought about what their brother would have said if he had seen how many people had come together to honor his life and remember his kindness, wit and soft-spoken nature. He would have been humbled, Bay said thoughtfully. Touched.
At the end of the day, David Key — the longtime president of Frederick’s African American Resources Cultural and Heritage Society — wanted people to be united, Bay said. For how large he loomed in the city’s community, her brother never sought out the limelight, she noted. But he had been loved by so many.
Key died earlier this summer, on June 13. Monday would have marked his 79th birthday. To celebrate it, AARCH organized a memorial walk from Lincoln Elementary School to the space in East All Saints Parking Garage that will one day soon house a cultural and education center for the group.
Wisps of light pink clouds hung onto a gray-blue sky as a crowd started gathering in the parking lot in front of the building that once held Key’s alma mater, Lincoln High School — the only public high school that educated Black students in the county when Key was growing up. Long after he graduated from the school in 1960, he became president of its alumni association and helped lobby the county board of education to add “Lincoln” back to the building’s name, which had for more than four decades been known as South Frederick Elementary School.
Not long after the school’s renaming, Key became a member of AARCH. He guided the organization from its incorporation in 2009, visiting classrooms and libraries across the county and recalling stories from his childhood in a segregated Frederick. For many, he was the person most closely associated with the group — the de facto face of AARCH who helped the nonprofit draw in the resources it needed to realize its longstanding dream of establishing a brick-and-mortar facility.
But on Monday night, as pinpricks of starlight appeared one by one in the darkening horizon, Key’s family members were moreso reflecting on his gentle spirit and warm presence.
“He made everyone feel like they were the most special person in the world,” Owens said, nodding. She walked beside her sister, both of them gripping gold-handled candles. In front of them, two of Key’s great grand-nieces held hands.
It was the way he spoke to you, Bay agreed — like you had all of his attention. Ask anyone in the crowd on Monday, related to him or not, and they’d likely tell you the same, she said.
Monday evening, the line winding down Frederick’s sidewalks included County Executive Jan Gardner, many of the city’s aldermen and other community leaders. There were those who had been dear friends of Key’s, people who admired him and a handful of young adults who knew him as Uncle Dave.
One woman, Shirley Burwell, became acquainted with the Key family when she was a cheerleader for Frederick Community College in the 1970s with Key’s sister. She later sat in the same criminal justice class with Key.
“We had a ball,” she remembered, her eyes crinkling above a blue surgical mask.
She has fond memories of spending days at the Key house in Urbana, which Key called home until his death. His mother, Mary Key, raised more than 30 children, eight of whom were her own. The house was always filled with laughter, joy and so much love, Burwell said.
Just past 9 p.m., the crowd walked the last stretch toward the future home of AARCH. The sky was entirely dark by this point, but the morning light would soon return, shining on the community Key helped shape.
