For years, Frederick’s Beth Sholom and Kol Ami congregations have gathered to remember the Holocaust.
Usually, said Martin Erlichman, chair of Beth Sholom’s Holocaust committee, the groups invite survivors to speak whose stories leave both Jewish and non-Jewish attendees “spellbound.”
“But unfortunately, survivors are getting older and fewer,” Erlichman said.
For the first time since 2019, the congregations will meet together in one room on Sunday to commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day, which occurs in April or May each year.
Nathan Sadownik, who was born in a displaced persons camp in Germany shortly after the war, will tell the story of his parents, who survived the Nazis and met as refugees near Munich.
“The story brings it home,” Erlichman said. “It makes us really feel it.”
Holocaust Remembrance Day was on Wednesday, but Erlichman said organizers always plan to host their annual event on a Sunday afternoon. They don’t want it to conflict with Shabbat services on Saturday or with Sunday morning church services.
Erlichman encouraged community members of all faiths to attend the service, which will be at Beth Sholom Congregation at 10110 N. Market St. at 1 p.m.
The service will include music, poetry readings and prayer. Attendees will recite the Kaddish, a Jewish mourner’s prayer.
“I don't think you have to be only Jewish to realize the significance of it and how it relates to so many other tragedies that have occurred over the years,” Erlichman said.
Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor will read a proclamation at the top of the service. U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen will speak as well, Erlichman said.
Erlichman said he was excited — and apprehensive — about hosting an in-person event again. The congregations were initially planning to host a virtual event for the third time, but community members lobbied for a physical gathering.
“Sitting there and listening to a person relive their experience — there’s nothing like it,” Erlichman said.
